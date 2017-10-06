Apple Is Introducing Androgynous Emojis

New emojis — including gender-neutral people, animals, more food types, mystical creatures, clothing, and ~self-care~ imagery — are coming to your iPhone soon.
Gender-neutral adult
Gender-neutral kid
Gender-neutral senior
"I love you" in American Sign Language
Shhhh smiley
Monocle smiley
Steam room
Fairy
Mermaid
Expletives face
Grinning face with crazy eyes
Potsticker
Take-out
Wizard
Vampire
Broccoli
Pie
Giraffe
Zebra
Porcupine
Dinosaur
Cricket
Baseball cap
Scarf
Gloves
Trenchcoat
Sled
Rock climbing
Curling
Reminder: emojis can be whatever you want them to be and you are only limited by your ~creativity~.
Nicole Nguyen covers products and personal technology for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.