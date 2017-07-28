It Looks Like The North Korea Missile Could Have Reached The US Midwest

Melissa Hanham, a senior research associate for the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, posted on Twitter her estimate of the range of the missile North Korea tested Friday.

Here's what it would look like if North Korea launched 10,000 km from Rason (yellow) and 11,000 km (red)

The missile that North Korea fired Friday flew higher than any previous test, suggesting that the regime in Pyongyang is developing a capability to strike the United States, perhaps even to hit targets in the US Midwest, according to experts and US defense officials.

The missile also landed closer to Japan than previous tests had, the Pentagon said, falling just 88 nautical miles from the top US ally in Asia. The previous North Korean test missile, on July 4, landed about 200 nautical miles from Japan.

Pentagon officials said North Korea launched the missile from its northern Mupyong-ni launch site at 10:41 a.m. EDT. Like the July 4 test, the missile went essentially straight up in the air before landing in the Sea of Japan near Hokkaido, the northernmost Japanese island, according to Japanese officials.

But experts said the test was no simple repeat of the July 4 firing. While the missile fired Friday did not travel along the ground substantially further than the July 4 test, it soared 3,700 kilometers (nearly 2,300 miles) in altitude, according to the South Korean military, far higher than the 2,800 kilometers (1,736 miles) reached in the July 4 test, according to estimates provided by the United States, Japan and South Korea.

The missile also spent several minutes longer in the air, as long as 45 minutes, according to Japanese government officials, compared to 39 minutes on July 4.

That translates into a greater threat to the United States, Melissa Hanham, senior research associate for the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, told BuzzFeed News. Once those distances are translated laterally, they reach well into the US mainland.

On Friday, Hanham tweeted a map to show the missile’s possible reach, given the results of Friday’s test. One estimate shown on the map placed Chicago and Kansas City within range; the other estimate included nearly the entire US Lower 48, except southern Georgia and Florida. In an email, Hanham said the second estimate was the more likely range of the missile.

By comparison, after the July 4 test, US officials estimated a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile could reach Hawaii and the edge of Alaska.

Friday’s test provoked a heightened response from US military chiefs. Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Navy Adm. Harry Harris, commander of US Pacific Command, called Gen. Lee Sun-jin, the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, according to a Pentagon statement, in part to consider possible military options.

“During the call Dunford and Harris expressed the ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance,” the Pentagon statement read. “The three leaders also discussed military response options.”

On Saturday, local time, South Korea and the United States conducted a round of ballistic missile drills in a show of firepower against North Korea, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported. The exercise was intended to show the allies; capabilities for "precise strike on the enemy's leadership," according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the agency reported.

