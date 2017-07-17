A Woman Visited A Saudi Arabian Village In A Miniskirt. Now The Government Is Trying To Find Her.

Over the weekend, a Saudi woman uploaded a video of herself on Snapchat, which showed her walking around a historic fort in a village north of the capital, Riyadh, while wearing a crop top and a miniskirt.
Less than 24 hours since she posted the video, Saudi Arabia's Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice — the kingdom's morality police — said that it was working with authorities to investigate her.
An arrest warrant by the Riyadh police, posted by some Twitter users online, says the woman was "disrespecting and violating the teachings of Islam."
The clip quickly sparked controversy online. Some Saudis have been demanding that the woman should be punished.
Some took a dig at "liberals" and human rights groups.
But others are calling her "brave," and defending her right to wear what she chooses, by posting images of Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump during their trips to the kingdom.
One user, whose post has been shared more than 1,700 times, photoshopped an image of Ivanka Trump on the Saudi woman's body, and wrote: “Okay stop, we have solved the problem."
Another woman pointed out the hypocrisy of those who are calling for her arrest, saying that she would have been treated differently if she had been a foreigner.
Saudi Arabia requires women to wear long robes, known as abayas, when they are in public. Most Saudi women also cover their hair and their faces with a veil.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the woman for comment about her video.