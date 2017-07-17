A Woman Visited A Saudi Arabian Village In A Miniskirt. Now The Government Is Trying To Find Her.

Share On more Share On more

Over the weekend, a Saudi woman uploaded a video of herself on Snapchat, which showed her walking around a historic fort in a village north of the capital, Riyadh, while wearing a crop top and a miniskirt.

"Spokesman of the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in Riyadh: The Presidency has identified a video of a girl in a different kind of dress, and is coordinating with the authorities to investigate it."

Less than 24 hours since she posted the video, Saudi Arabia's Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice — the kingdom's morality police — said that it was working with authorities to investigate her.

There's an arrest warrant. I refrain from commenting, because of course, this is all very logical.… https://t.co/KlzEN385R2

An arrest warrant by the Riyadh police, posted by some Twitter users online, says the woman was "disrespecting and violating the teachings of Islam."

"We demand that Khoulud be tried because she acted irresponsibly. Whether you like it or not, you have to respect the law. If everyone rebelled against the law because they did not like it, it would be a mess."

The clip quickly sparked controversy online. Some Saudis have been demanding that the woman should be punished.

"She must not go out wearing [clothes] like this in conservative countries. She must respect the laws or else her fate will be decided."

"Frankly we cannot remain silent ... now human rights activist will defend her and will say this is personal freedom."

Some took a dig at "liberals" and human rights groups.

This is how they understand development! No health or education."

"These are the demands of the liberal community.

"The Saudi community displays contradictions. It does not mind that Trump's daughter walks in similar dress for hours. But they insult a Saudi girl and demand that she be tried."

But others are calling her "brave," and defending her right to wear what she chooses, by posting images of Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump during their trips to the kingdom.

"I don’t see any difference between those two photos: 1- When Trump’s daughter is on TV screens, we support women rights. 2- But nobody cares about the Saudi woman because she is not on TV, and they are calling for her arrest.

One user, whose post has been shared more than 1,700 times, photoshopped an image of Ivanka Trump on the Saudi woman's body, and wrote: “Okay stop, we have solved the problem."

"If she was a foreign girl, they would be courting to her beauty and her pretty eyes, but because she is a Saudi they demanded that she be tried."

Another woman pointed out the hypocrisy of those who are calling for her arrest, saying that she would have been treated differently if she had been a foreigner.

Saudi Arabia requires women to wear long robes, known as abayas, when they are in public. Most Saudi women also cover their hair and their faces with a veil.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the woman for comment about her video.