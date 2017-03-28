Two UN Workers' Bodies Were Found In A Shallow Grave After They Went Missing

DAKAR, Senegal — Two United Nations investigators and their Congolese interpreter have been found dead two weeks after going missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Congolese government said on Tuesday.

Villagers on Monday stumbled on the bodies of Michael Sharp, a US citizen, Swedish national Zaida Catalan, and Congolese translator Betu Tshintela in a shallow grave in Kasai Central, a province some 1,700 kilometers from the capital of Kinshasa. The two UN experts had been monitoring sanctions imposed on the central African country by the UN Security Council.

Accompanied by Tshintela, Sharp and Catalan had spent two weeks in Kasai investigating reports of rights abuses after local rebels took up arms against the government in recent months. They were criss-crossing the town on motorbikes when they were snatched on a bridge on March 13, Congolese communications minister Lambert Mende said at the time. The three Congolese motorbike drivers also disappeared alongside them — the identity of their captors remains unconfirmed.

MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping mission based in the country, deployed "Uruguayan peacekeepers and Tanzanian special forces on a search and rescue operation for the missing people," but to no avail. According to Human Rights Watch, it was the first time UN workers had ever been reported missing in the country.

A Congolese government spokesperson said Tuesday the bodies had been identified. "It is the two investigators. We identified the third body in the grave with them as their Congolese interpreter," Mende told Reuters.

Sharp’s father, John, a professor at Hesston College, posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday that the bodies were being identified using dental records and DNA samples. “This is a message I hoped never to write. Since no other Caucasians have been reported missing in that region, there is a high probability that these are the bodies of MJ and Zaida,” he wrote.

“All other words fail me,” he added.