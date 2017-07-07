Water Cannons Vs. The Black Bloc: The Story Of The G20 Protests

Riot police use water cannon during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017.





It’s called "The Wasserwerfer” AKA “The Water Thrower,” and it proved decisive in the confrontations between German police and demonstrators during this year’s G20 summit.

For weeks, the radical left and its anarchist allies had been promising a "Welcome to Hell” for the G20, the first time that the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies had dared to hold their summit in a city since the 2001 debacle in Genoa that left at least one demonstrator dead and scores more seriously hurt.

In the end, though, the thousands of protesters who gathered here were no match for 20,000 German police dispatched from all over the country, with their helicopters, drones, armored vehicles -- and “The Wasserwerfer 10,000,” the latest version of mobile water cannon technology that can propel 10,000 liters of liquid in a blast that dislodges demonstrators, anarchists and, often, clumsy journalists caught in the crossfire. German police have shortened the name to "WahWeeh 10,000," which when said fast sends them into gales of laughter.

As the self-styled Black Bloc anarchist movement gathered Thursday night to launch its plan to aggressively confront police and capitalism itself, these giant water-belching golems were busy.

Protest trouble had been anticipated since the announcement that the summit would take place in Germany’s wealthiest city. With much of Europe furious at the Trump administration for a range of policy and behavior, along with tensions throughout Germany between left and right in the lead up to this year’s elections, there was ample material for protesters.

The prospects seemed grim, from summit organizers’ perspective. The venue for the summit, the city's Messe und Congress convention center, would be just 500 meters from likely protest venues, far different from recent G20s that took place at isolated resorts miles from the nearest city.

And protesters relished the possibilities, skirmishing mildly with riot police in the days ahead of Friday’s summit in what everyone expected was simply a preliminary to the main bout.

On the eve of the summit, the Black Bloc anarchists assembled for their moment. By late Thursday afternoon, hundreds of young men in black jackets, sunglasses and black hats crushed low over their scarf-obscured faces formed a phalanx to confront the police. Their pockets and backpacks burst with the bottles and road flares they intended to rain down on police.

The vanguard numbered perhaps 1,000. Behind them, an estimated 12,000 protesters assembled for what was billed as a city-wide march against capitalism.

The riot police, however, moved first, flanking the crowd along Hamburg’s waterfront as another police unit cut the Black Bloc vanguard from the rest of the crowd. Anarchy had been kettled. An hour of negotiations ensued, with police insisting the anarchists remove their masks. Then the police charged, firing tear gas and opening the spigots on the massive Wasserwerfers.

The Black Bloc was not so easily undone, however. A hail of beer bottles showered police from the surrounding overpasses, and the Black Bloc protesters, in a pre-planned maneuver, folded in on themselves behind large signs that screened them from the police assault. Over a wall they went, escaping the police trap, even as the Wasserwerfers blasted a handful of drunks and final holdouts on the street.