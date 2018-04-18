Belgium Is Investigating 3 Companies For Selling A Chemical Weapons Ingredient To Syria

A photo taken April 17 shows a section of tunnels under the Syrian town of Douma that rebels used to avoid government bombs.

Belgian prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into whether three Belgian firms provided chemicals to Syria that could have been used to make chemical weapons in violation of sanctions imposed in 2013 in response to a chemical attack outside Damascus.

The investigation was launched after researchers from bellingcat.com and the Flemish news site knack.com used a UN database of chemical sales to determine the three Belgian firms had sold an estimated 96 metric tons of isopropanol that was refined to 95% strength to the Syrians between 2014 and 2016.

Prosecutors confirmed Wednesday that a criminal investigation into the matter had been filed at Antwerp Criminal Court in late March, according to a statement from the Antwerp Court published by Knack. The statement identified the three companies as AAE Chemie Trading from Kalmthout, a wholesaler of chemical products for industrial use; Anex Customs from Hoevenen, a business office that provided administrative services until it went bankrupt in 2017; and Danmar Logistics, a logistics company from Stabroek.

A police official from the Antwerp Financial Crimes Division of the Belgian National Police confirmed the investigation to BuzzFeed News.

“It certainly doesn’t look good that Belgium was the only EU country still selling such chemicals to the Syrians,” he said on condition he not be identified speaking about an ongoing criminal complaint. “There was a failure to file the proper customs reports and licenses but the investigation will determine if this was an effort to avoid sanctions.”

News of the Belgian investigation broke as the UN’s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons reported that security concerns have prevented its inspectors from visiting the site of the most recent suspected chemical attack in Syria. That attack took place April 7 in the Damascus suburb of Douma and prompted a joint attack by the United States, the United Kingdom, and France on three chemical weapons research and storage facilities.