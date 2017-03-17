Twitter User Arrested For Allegedly Tweeting Seizure-Inducing Strobe GIF At Journalist

Kurt Eichenwald Twitter ID: 10722266

A Twitter user who allegedly tried to cause Newsweek writer Kurt Eichenwald to have a seizure by tweeting a strobing graphic at him has been arrested by the FBI on federal charges, the journalist announced Friday.



After a 3 month investigation, the FBI this morning arrested the man who assaulted me using a strobe on twitter that triggered a seizure. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) ID: 10722279

He currently faces federal charges & is expected to also be indicted by the Dallas District Attorney on different charges in next few days. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) ID: 10722282

Identifying information about every person who sent me strobes after finding out about the assault is currently in the hands of the FBI. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) ID: 10722285

The Dallas FBI office confirmed to the Verge that a suspect had been arrested. Eichenwald’s lawyer, Steven Lieberman, told Newsweek that agents arrested the suspect at their home in Salisbury, Maryland, on Friday morning.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, is expected to appear in Baltimore federal court on Friday afternoon.

BuzzFeed News reached out to the FBI, which is expected to release more information on the case later in the day.



On Dec. 15, Twitter user @jew_goldstein tweeted at Eichenwald, who has previously written about having epilepsy, a strobing GIF with text reading: “You deserve a seizure for your posts.”

The tweet has since been deleted and the @jew_goldstein account was suspended.

Good Morning America ID: 10722244

Eichenwald’s wife responded on Twitter from his account that the strobing image had caused a seizure and they had alerted police.



@jew_goldstein This is his wife, you caused a seizure. I have your information and have called the police to report the assault. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) ID: 10722239

In an interview with Good Morning America, Eichenwald said other Twitter users followed suit, sending him strobing GIFs.

“I can’t look at my Twitter feed anymore,” Eichenwald said on GMA. “Apparently, a lot of people find this very funny. A lot of people who identify themselves as Trump supporters are loading up my feed with more strobes.”

On Friday, Eichenwald tweeted that more than 40 people tweeted strobing images at him after they learned they could induce seizures.