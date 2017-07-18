MS-13 Gang Members Have Been Charged With The Murders Of Young Men On Long Island

The Feds quietly unsealed an indictment this week charging four alleged MS-13 members with the April 2017 murders of four Long Island men “for the purpose of gaining entrance to and maintaining and increasing position” in the violent street gang.



Omar Villalta, Alexis Hernandez, Santos Ortiz-Flores, and a fourth person whose name has not been revealed are accused in the killings, whose victims ranged in age from 16 to 20. The charges are part of a superseding indictment that accuses dozens of alleged gang members of drug conspiracy charges and several other murders of Long Island youths.

Last April, the bodies of Jorge Tigre, Jefferson Villalobos, Justin Llivicura, and Michael Lopez were discovered hidden in the tall grass near a soccer field in a Long Island park. The killings sent shockwaves through an area of New York state still reeling from the killings in January 2017 of several high schoolers from the surrounding community, including two teenage girls bludgeoned to death as they walked home from school. MS-13 members were charged in this earlier wave of killings in March 2017.