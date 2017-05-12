Republicans And Democrats Are Blasting The "Dumb On Crime" Sessions Order For Tougher Sentencing

Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo this week ordering federal prosecutors to pursue “the most serious, readily provable” offense against those suspected of crimes, a reversal of course from the Obama administration which sought to change how some nonviolent drug offenders were prosecuted.



“By definition, the most serious offenses are those that carry the most substantial guidelines sentence, including mandatory minimum sentences,” Sessions' memo reads.

The directive did not come as a surprise, as the Trump administration has indicated for weeks that such an order was imminent. Even still, the policy change received a harsh reaction from several former prosecutors on Friday, who called it a potentially dangerous return to the failed “War on Drugs” and era of mass incarceration.

“The policy announced today is not tough on crime. It is dumb on crime,” former Attorney General Eric Holder said in a statement Friday, calling Sessions' decision "unwise" and "ill-informed."

Joyce Vance, former US Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, put out a series of tweets Friday saying, "[the] DOJ returned to a charging and sentencing policy known as tough on crime today. It means charging to get the longest sentence in most cases."

"This approach leads to bloated prisons at enormous cost. Prisoners are warehoused [without] rehabilitation opportunities," Vance, who identifies herself as "President Obama's US Atty in Birmingham" in her Twitter bio, tweeted.



“The memo is truly a throwback to failed drug war policy and to an era of mass incarceration that has devastated communities of color,” former head of the DOJ civil rights division Vanita Gupta told BuzzFeed News. “It just seems like the AG is out of touch with folks in his own party who have been pushing for the reform of our criminal justice laws.”

After leaving DOJ earlier this year, Gupta joined the The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. Wayne Henderson, CEO at the coalition, said, "Attorney General Sessions seems to have missed the memo that the War on Drugs is over."

