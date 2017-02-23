“Down The Hill”: A Teen Girl Killed In Indiana Captured Cellphone Audio Of The Suspect
One of the teen girls killed after disappearing during a hike in Indiana recorded cellphone audio of a suspect saying “down the hill,” according to investigators in the case. Hear the audio police are hoping cracks the case.
On Valentine’s Day, the bodies of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn German, 14, both from Delphi, Indiana, were found in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, according to Indiana State Police. The two teens had been reported missing the previous day by family members.
Liberty German and Abigail Williams
Their bodies were discovered by volunteers who were helping in an organized search for the girls. The case was ruled a double homicide but no suspects have been arrested.
2. Now, police are reporting what they hope is a major break in the case. Cellphone audio recovered from German’s phone reveal that the teen captured a suspect saying, “down the hill.” LISTEN:
Investigators believe the voice is from a person who was involved in the murders of the teens.
4. Earlier this week, Indiana State Police released an image of a middle-aged white man, also recovered from German’s phone, who police are seeking to identify.
5. “She had the presence of mind to have the phone on and to capture video as well as audio,” ISP Capt. David Bursten said at a press conference Wednesday where the audio was released.
The FBI has issued a Most Wanted poster for the suspect pictured in the photo released from German’s phone. Investigators are not saying if they believe the man pictured in the photo is the same person as the voice in the audio recording or if the man is the main suspect in the girls’ killing.
The state police, FBI, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department have announced a $41,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in this case.
