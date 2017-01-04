Charleston Church Shooter Says He’s Not Mentally Ill

Handout / Reuters ID: 10264982

CHARLESTON — Dylann Roof delivered a brief opening statement in the sentencing phase of his trial Wednesday, telling the jury that he is acting as his own counsel so that his lawyers won’t try to present evidence of mental illness.



The sentencing trial for the convicted Charleston church shooter began Wednesday after a one-day delay granted so that Roof could have more to prepare his defense. He has elected to represent himself during this phase of trial where the jury will decide if he receives a sentence of life in prison or death.

“It isn’t because I have a mental illness that I don’t want you to know about,” Roof said in his opening statement. “I’m not trying to keep a secret.”

“My lawyers forced me to go through two competency hearings,” Roof said. He says that the transcripts from those will be made public, adding “my self-representation accomplishes nothing.”

“The point is I’m not going to lie to you,” Roof said. “There’s nothing wrong with me psychologically.”

He said that his problem is “I trust people that I shouldn’t.”

In closing, Roof said “If you happen to remember anything that my lawyer said” during the guilt phase of the trial “I ask that you to forget it.

During the government’s opening statement, prosecutor Nathan Williams said that the government would show that Roof is not remorseful for what he did.

In outlining the evidence to the jury that Roof lacks remorse, Williams showed them a handwritten journal entry that Roof wrote in jail six weeks after his arrest.

“I would like to make it crystal clear that I do not regret what I did. I am not sorry. I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed,” the note reads. “I do feel sorry for the innocent white children forced to live in this sick country and I do feel sorry for the innocent white people that are killed daily at the hands of the lower races. I have shed a tear of self pity for myself. I feel pity that I had to do what I did in the first place. I feel pity that I had to give up my life because of a situation that should have never existed.”

Judge Gergel granted a request from Roof to have an extra day to prepare his defense after a competency hearing was held to decide if Roof remained competent to stand trial and self-represent. That hearing was closed to the public.

Acting as his own attorney, Roof is permitted to question witnesses and address the jury. But the judge has ordered that he not approach the witness stand or jury box during court proceedings.

Prosecutors said they may call as many as three dozen witnesses to testify during the sentencing phase. While Roof told the court that he does not intend to call witnesses or present evidence in his defense.

The first witness the government called Wednesday was Jennifer Pinckney, widow of Senator Clementa Pinckney, the first person shot during the massacre.

Pinckney described her late husband as “the person every mother would want her daughter to marry.”

For over an hour, Pinckney told stories from the witness stand about Sen. Pinckney and their life together.

Pinckney said that her and Clementa met while attending different colleges. A friend of Pinckey’s brought Clementa and another man over to their apartment in college. Their friends went off together, so Clementa and Jennifer “were forced to sit, we didn’t even face each other,” she told the jury.

“We thought it was a very unfortunate event,” she said.

But after a while, Pinckney said, they thought “we’re forced, we’re stuck, so we might as well communicate.”

That night he asked for her phone number. When he called, Pinckney said, “two hours later the rest is history.”

On their first date, Clementa took Jennifer to Pizza Hut. “We had our first disagreement,” Pinckney said, because she wouldn’t let him pay for her personal pan pizza.

On the next date, Clementa took Jennifer to Red Lobster. He brought along flowers and a chess game. “He wanted to teach me how to play chess,” Pinckney said.

Clementa started preaching at the age of 13. At 18, he was the pastor of a church near where he went to school.

By 23, he was elected as a South Carolina state representative in Jasper County. Four years later, at 27, he was elected to the state senate. “He was a voice for the voiceless,” Pinckney said.

She told the jury that everywhere they went, “we were always the last ones to leave every event because so many people wanted to talk to him.”

The couple had two children together, both daughters.

“They loved daddy,” Pinckney said. “When he would come in they would try to talk to him at the same time.”

The night of the shooting, Pinckney said her and her two daughters “got home real late that night.”

One of her daughters was scheduled to be in a dance intensive class the day after the shooting. That morning, Pinckney went into her room and asked her if she wanted to go to the class. “I said, ‘you don’t have to go if you don’t want to go.’”

Her daughter replied, “yes, mama i want to go.”

Pinckney told her it was fine if she stayed home and if she wanted to cry.

Her daughter said, “No, I don’t want to cry because I know my daddy is always with me. I want to go to dance.

“That was a proud moment for me,” Pinckney said.

Pinckney was composed on the stand telling heartwarming stories about her late husband, like the time she bought him a special birthday gift.

Clementa was not a big sports fan when they met, but his wife got him into football, she said. The Pittsburgh Steelers became his team.

For a recent birthday, Pinckney decided she was going to get her husband tickets to a Steelers game. She settled on the Pittsburgh - Atlanta game.

She went to order the tickets online. When she saw the high price she thought, “are you serious?” But Pinckney said she decided, “you know what, he’s worth it.”

On his birthday, she handed him the envelope. “When he opened it and he looked at it,” Pinckney said. “He jumped up and he started screaming, ran around the couch.”

“Then he was like, let me see which one of my friends I’m going to take with me,” Pinckney said, laughing.

The courtroom broke out into laughter along with her.

Last month, Roof was convicted on all 33 counts during the guilt phase of the trial. After six days of evidence and testimony, the jury took just two hours to deliberate before deciding to convict. Seventeen of the charges Roof has been convicted of carry the possibility of the death penalty.

The only possible sentences available to the jury are either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.