Uma Thurman Posted Footage Of Her "Kill Bill" Set Crash That She Says Was Covered Up

Uma Thurman on Monday posted a clip to her Instagram of a car crash she experienced on the set of Kill Bill: Volume 1 that she alleges was covered up and suppressed.

Thurman said she was posting the footage as a way to "memorialize" the recent New York Times piece over the weekend detailing her allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein.

Thurman spoke to columnist Maureen Dowd almost three months after her original cryptic response to the then-developing Weinstein scandal, which came to light after reports published by the New Yorker and New York Times.

The actor told Dowd that Weinstein "tried to shove himself" on her during one incident at the Savoy Hotel in London.

"He did all kinds of unpleasant things," Thurman continued. "But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me. You’re like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track."