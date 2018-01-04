Tiffany Haddish Of "Girls Trip" Gave One Of The Best Speeches Of The Awards Season

Haddish's much-talked-about performance in Girls Trip , the highest grossing comedy of 2017, has been praised by many, although the actor was snubbed for a Golden Globe nomination, disappointing fans.

At Wednesday night's New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Girls Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish captivated an audience of her peers with a hilarious and moving speech after she accepted the award for best supporting actress.

Here's the full speech, but we also picked out some of the best bits below.

"It's delicious. I had two, and I do feel like magic," she said.

"I look at her and I feel like I'm looking at myself, like she's taking a nap, but she's doing a lot of stuff, all at the same time," Haddish joked. "I’m sleep, but I’m woke."

She compared herself to a many-armed statue of a goddess which was situated right behind her, saying, "All night I’ve been staring at this bitch, I’m trying to figure out who is this bitch?"

"She's holding on to some seeds or a pinecone," Haddish said, referring to the statue, "which means she's trying to produce and create — and that's exactly what I'm tryna do. I'm not trying to get pregnant yet Michael."

Like most people, Haddish is smitten for Michael B. Jordan, so she used her speech to give him a shoutout.

Haddish said she embraces everyone on the set of a film: "When I work with people, I work with everybody. From the person that's working the camera, to the person that's running the water, to the person that's putting the clothes on me, to the person that's combing my hair, my makeup, the person that's like, 'You gotta sign these papers.' I hang out with everybody, because all of y'all make my money come through."

Haddish talked about her journey to where she is now, from starting stand-up comedy at 15 years old to appearing in Keanu , written by Jordan Peele, in 2016.

5. She thanked critics, but said that she doesn't read reviews because she's super sensitive. "That's just who I am."

Haddish said that even if critics talk unfavorably about her in the future, she'd be alright with it because it means that, on some level, they care.

"So, if you said something, thank you. I don't care if it's positive or negative, I appreciate it."

Becoming teary-eyed, Haddish said, "Cause it's been so many years nobody saw me ... To be able to be this example to so many youth — there's so many people like me that you guys have no clue about, but they comin' 'cause I kicked the fucking door open."