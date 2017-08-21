 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

Something Major Happened On "Game Of Thrones" And People Have A Ton Of Feelings About It

Winter is here and things just got really real. WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You know the drill: If you haven't seen the Aug. 20 episode of Game of Thrones, "Beyond the Wall," steer clear of this post because it's filled with major spoilers.

HBO

Though death happens pretty frequently on Game of Thrones, it's something you never quite get used to, which is why it was tough to see Viserion — one of Daenerys Targaryen's three large dragons — get cut down in a particularly brutal way in "Beyond the Wall."

It was a tough scene to watch, especially after seeing Drogon take a hit earlier in the season. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

It was a tough scene to watch, especially after seeing Drogon take a hit earlier in the season.

Viserion was felled by none other than the Night King, who used an ice-like spear to slay the dragon as Daenerys — along with Drogon and Rhaegal — came to the aide of Jon Snow and company.

As you know, Jon and his "suicide squad," which included The Hound, Tormund, Jorah, Beric, Thoros, and Gendry, all went beyond the wall to capture a White Walker to bring to Cersei as proof of the impending danger. But while on their mission, the band of brave men found themselves surrounded by hundreds of wights from the army of the dead without any clear escape route. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

As you know, Jon and his "suicide squad," which included The Hound, Tormund, Jorah, Beric, Thoros, and Gendry, all went beyond the wall to capture a White Walker to bring to Cersei as proof of the impending danger.

But while on their mission, the band of brave men found themselves surrounded by hundreds of wights from the army of the dead without any clear escape route.

The already heartbreaking moment stung even more when Daenerys realized that she lost Viserion, especially because she refers to the dragons as her "children."

And aside from the dragon being the sigil of the Targaryen house, Daenerys believes that she can't conceive actual children, which is why she's so attached to them. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

And aside from the dragon being the sigil of the Targaryen house, Daenerys believes that she can't conceive actual children, which is why she's so attached to them.

The moment was intense, and because this is Game of Thrones, things pretty much went from bad to worse for our heroes.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

In the final moments of the episode, Viserion was resurrected by the Night King...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

...Making him an huge asset for the White Walkers' mission to destroy life in Westeros.

HBO

Naturally, people online had a lot of feelings about the game-changing moment. They were emotional.

My reaction when the Night King killed Viserion #gameofthrones #GoT7:
Giuliana @xoprincess19

My reaction when the Night King killed Viserion #gameofthrones #GoT7:

Reply Retweet Favorite

And ready to go toe to toe with the Night King.

The Knight King taking Viserion from us ... its time to riot. YOU CANT JUST DO THAT TO US #thronesyall… https://t.co/9iq2hCooNI
Lindsey Whorton @Linzanity143

The Knight King taking Viserion from us ... its time to riot. YOU CANT JUST DO THAT TO US #thronesyall… https://t.co/9iq2hCooNI

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were feeling a mix of anger and sadness.

THEY KILLED VISERION #GameOfThrones
٩( ᐛ )و @karasbarrys

THEY KILLED VISERION #GameOfThrones

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were more upset than others.

I DO NOT GIVE A FUCK ABOUT PEOPLE DYING. DO NOT TOUCH THE FUCKING DRAGON YOU ICEHEAD MOTHERFUCKER #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall
Xannie Bears @AM_Pines

I DO NOT GIVE A FUCK ABOUT PEOPLE DYING. DO NOT TOUCH THE FUCKING DRAGON YOU ICEHEAD MOTHERFUCKER #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall

Reply Retweet Favorite

A few folks used the moment to channel how the other two living dragons might've felt seeing their brother die in battle.

Rhaegal and Drogon when they saw Viserion get killed #ThronesYall #GameofThrones
JP @Nole_Masha

Rhaegal and Drogon when they saw Viserion get killed #ThronesYall #GameofThrones

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was a lot.

RIP VISERION! You deserved so much better. We practically raised you. #GameOfThrones
ronald isley @yoyotrav

RIP VISERION! You deserved so much better. We practically raised you. #GameOfThrones

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Viserion deserved better," one person tweeted.

my viserion deserved better
gabrielle @khaleesiys

my viserion deserved better

Reply Retweet Favorite

🙁🙁🙁

Night King be like: Viserion I choose you! #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall
Lauren Diaz @PainInDiazNYC

Night King be like: Viserion I choose you! #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Shook" is perhaps the best way to describe the entire ordeal.

The thought of a dragon dying and the night king restoring it to their army
You @JayFreaKay

The thought of a dragon dying and the night king restoring it to their army

Reply Retweet Favorite

And should the good guys prevail in winning this war, poor Viserion will have to die once more.

When you realize Danaerys, Drogon, and Rhaegal have to kill Viserion again 😭😭 #GameOfThones7
Mar @ElTicoMar

When you realize Danaerys, Drogon, and Rhaegal have to kill Viserion again 😭😭 #GameOfThones7

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brace yourselves because if tonight's episode was anything indication, next week's Season 7 finale is sure to be a doozy.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies