 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

People Are Tweeting Fake "Game Of Thrones" Spoilers And It's Quite Amusing

"Snape kills Littlefinger."

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A few weeks ago, HBO was hacked. And then, in separate incidents, episodes of one of its most popular series, Game of Thrones, leaked on the internet...

HBO

Including the penultimate episode of the current season, "Death Is The Enemy," which leaked online days before the intended broadcast.

HBO

As you can imagine, the internet is rife with spoilers about how this season pans out, and people are doing their best to avoid them, which is why people are tweeting #FakeGameofThronesSpoilers.

This particular hashtag existed long before today, but it's seemingly trending because of the recent leaks. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

This particular hashtag existed long before today, but it's seemingly trending because of the recent leaks.

Here are 18 of the best jokes from the tag:

1.

Snape kills Littlefinger #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers
Miles of Hashtags @MilesOfHashtags

Snape kills Littlefinger #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

Jon Snow was actually resurrected as a White Walker after he was stabbed. He's simply wearing his old coat. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers
Write On @IamWriteGirl

Jon Snow was actually resurrected as a White Walker after he was stabbed. He's simply wearing his old coat. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

Bran wakes up. All a dream. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers
Shea Browning @SheaBrowning

Bran wakes up. All a dream. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers Nobody has sex with their family members.
Jo Keskills @jokeskills

#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers Nobody has sex with their family members.

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

It's actually about to be summer #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers
Luke, Cool ✋🏼 @LukeWheeler01

It's actually about to be summer #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers All the Dragons decide to fly South for the Winter.
Sandra @ringgoldsandra

#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers All the Dragons decide to fly South for the Winter.

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers White Walkers are what the elderly people of the show use to get around.
Jo Keskills @jokeskills

#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers White Walkers are what the elderly people of the show use to get around.

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

Sansa bores everyone to death with her whining and ends up ruling Westeros #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers
Rachel @bachelruckley

Sansa bores everyone to death with her whining and ends up ruling Westeros #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

Jon Snow hugs the Night King Melting the ice around his heart And the people of Whoville cheered… https://t.co/oOyx1RWmWq
LamonTReacTs @LamonTReacTs

Jon Snow hugs the Night King Melting the ice around his heart And the people of Whoville cheered… https://t.co/oOyx1RWmWq

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

John Snow turns out to be Kaiser Soze #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers
Mister Race Bannon @MrRaceBannon

John Snow turns out to be Kaiser Soze #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

The dragons eat the throne. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers
Natalie Simon @nataliekendel

The dragons eat the throne. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

After slaying the Night King and all three dragons, single handed, Lyanna Mormont takes the Iron Throne!… https://t.co/SSv329XS12
Nolene Dougan @NoleneDougan

After slaying the Night King and all three dragons, single handed, Lyanna Mormont takes the Iron Throne!… https://t.co/SSv329XS12

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

Tyrion goes on to host the popular Westeros show Imp My Ride #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers
David E @DaSkrambledEgg

Tyrion goes on to host the popular Westeros show Imp My Ride #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

Chuck Norris killed the Mountain last night. Totally unexpected. #fakegameofthronesspoilers
TS Hottle @tshottle

Chuck Norris killed the Mountain last night. Totally unexpected. #fakegameofthronesspoilers

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

It is revealed that we've been seeing less and less of Ghost because he's been ghosting Jon Snow.… https://t.co/j4wS8zmZ6e
Brandon Pfeltz @Brandinian

It is revealed that we've been seeing less and less of Ghost because he's been ghosting Jon Snow.… https://t.co/j4wS8zmZ6e

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

Jorah escapes the friendzone. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers
Sinan Mujan @SinanMujan

Jorah escapes the friendzone. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

Ed Sheeran kills The Mountain with his lute. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers
DJ Villan ♿🎙 @DJVillan

Ed Sheeran kills The Mountain with his lute. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

Nobody dies #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers
Gretel Armstrong @SugarGretel

Nobody dies #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's to avoiding Thrones spoilers for the next few weeks.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Village Roadshow Pictures / Via imgur.com

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies