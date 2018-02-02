 back to top
People Are Making Jokes About The Release Of The Secret Republican Memo

The disclosure of the much-discussed secret Republican memo was met with a ton of fun moments, all thanks to the internet.

Michael Blackmon
President Trump made the decision on Friday afternoon to declassify the much-talked-about Republican memo on the Russia investigation.

The four-page letter, which was written under the direction of Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, states that top officials of the FBI and the Justice Department approved measures to surveil Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, while relying on information from British MI6 intelligence official Christopher Steele — the man behind the Russia-Trump dossier.

Although The Memo was heavily anticipated among many on the right, Democrats and security officials have long called it a selective and politicized look at intelligence reports that shouldn't be released.

Given all the ~politics~ around The Memo, it was natural that Twitter would react to its release like sensible grown-ups.

folks I have a copy of the memo!!!!!
jordan @JordanUhl

folks I have a copy of the memo!!!!!

Extremely sensible.

My god. #TheMemo
Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

My god. #TheMemo

Very grown-up.

Memo is out
Slade @Slade

Memo is out

"Wow interesting cover page for the Nunes memo," tweeted the staff at the Daily Show.

Wow interesting cover page for the Nunes memo
The Daily Show @TheDailyShow

Wow interesting cover page for the Nunes memo

Others opted for a more meta route, using a still from Netflix's INSTANT CLASSIC A Christmas Prince.

wow I can't believe this is the memo
Samantha Tomaszewski @managewski

wow I can't believe this is the memo

Scary stuff.

This memo will definitely exonerate Trump.
Ryan McGee @TVMcGee

This memo will definitely exonerate Trump.

Safe to say The Memo was very controversial.

Wow, this Nunes memo is going to tear this nation apart 😞
tylermccsays @tylermccsays

Wow, this Nunes memo is going to tear this nation apart 😞

But I guess your perspective on The Memo depends on your politics.

This Nunes memo is definitely blue. Right?
pb @youknowmepb

This Nunes memo is definitely blue. Right?

So what do you see?

In case you're having trouble downloading the memo, here's a copy:
Kenn White @kennwhite

In case you're having trouble downloading the memo, here's a copy:

Happy Memo Day!

This Nunes memo is more damning than we could have imagined.
Maggie Serota @maggieserota

This Nunes memo is more damning than we could have imagined.

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

