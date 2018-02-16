 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

People Are Dragging A Fox News Anchor Who Told LeBron James To "Shut Up And Dribble"

The Fox News anchor called LeBron James' comments about the president "barely intelligible" and "ungrammatical" and people are calling her out.

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

People on Twitter are calling out Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham, accusing her of making racist remarks toward NBA star LeBron James during a segment on Thursday evening.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"NBA superstar LeBron James is talking politics again, and this time it's R-rated," Ingraham began, speaking in a sarcastic tone. "Here's his barely intelligible, not to mention ungrammatical, take on President Trump in a new ESPN podcast."

Fox News / Via youtube.com
Advertisement

Ingraham then introduced a clip of James, along with fellow NBA star Kevin Durant, and Cari Champion, host of Rolling With the Champion, a video series where athletes talk about everything from pop culture to politics with unfiltered opinions.

Uninterrupted / Via youtube.com

"The number one job in America, the point of person, is someone who doesn't understand the people, and really don't give a fuck about the people," Lebron said in the clip talking about the president. "But wait, there's more gripping insight," Ingraham added before launching into the clip once more.

James, Durant, and Champion then began to address their feelings on racist comments the president has made in the past.

"I feel like our team, as country, is not ran by a great coach," Durant said.

"It's not even a surprise when he says something. It's, like, laughable, and it's scary," James added.

"I shouldn't be numb to your racist comments," Champion said, agreeing with the NBA players. "I shouldn't be numb to your behavior."

"I'm numb to this commentary, like," Ingraham said mockingly after the clip ended. "Must they run their mouths like that?"

Fox News / Via youtube.com

"Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously," Ingraham continued.

"Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids," the anchor continued. "This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA, and it's always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball."

Ingraham completed the segment saying, "Oh, and LeBron and Kevin, you're great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach, so keep the political commentary to yourself or, as someone once said, shut up and dribble."

Fox News / Via youtube.com
Advertisement

Shortly afterward, the clip went viral and people took to the internet to express their anger at Ingraham's words. Ellen Pompeo, star of Grey's Anatomy said, "Someone tell this bitch to meet me outside... I'm so not in the mood for playing nice or polite this week."

Twitter / Via Twitter: @EllenPompeo

Others likened her to another right-wing commentator, Tomi Lahren, calling Ingraham "despicable."

thank you @IngrahamAngle ... you have surpassed @TomiLahren as THE most ignorant racist in media today...impressive… https://t.co/TLaofwGwQe
Peter Rosenberg @Rosenbergradio

thank you @IngrahamAngle ... you have surpassed @TomiLahren as THE most ignorant racist in media today...impressive… https://t.co/TLaofwGwQe

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others countered Ingraham's take by standing up for James, acknowledging the athlete as "an American success story" who "has given more back to kids and a city than any of us could ever imagine."

This Laura Ingraham stuff really has me bothered. However you feel about LeBron James the player, he is an American… https://t.co/MwEER4qZDm
Steven Spector @StevenSpector10

This Laura Ingraham stuff really has me bothered. However you feel about LeBron James the player, he is an American… https://t.co/MwEER4qZDm

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person added that while they disagreed with James on politics, "He is an American and has a First Amendment right to speak and a platform to do it."

I disagree with LeBron James on matters of politics, but I disagree with Laura Ingraham that he should "shut up and… https://t.co/Pq5y8LX77g
Carmine Sabia @CarmineSabia

I disagree with LeBron James on matters of politics, but I disagree with Laura Ingraham that he should "shut up and… https://t.co/Pq5y8LX77g

Reply Retweet Favorite

More folks responded by saying Ingraham's words were "blatantly racist."

What Laura Ingraham said was blatantly racist. Also, nobody should be surprised with Laura Ingraham and Fox News.
Max Power @12thMax

What Laura Ingraham said was blatantly racist. Also, nobody should be surprised with Laura Ingraham and Fox News.

Reply Retweet Favorite

One Twitter user highlighted an awkward wave Ingraham made during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Isn’t Laura Ingraham the woman who did this? ‘Nuff said.
Strick 9 @Spider_Skinz

Isn’t Laura Ingraham the woman who did this? ‘Nuff said.

Reply Retweet Favorite

At the time, people compared the gesture to a Nazi salute.

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

With my new satellite dish I can enjoy the Laura Ingraham show in the original German.
John Fugelsang @JohnFugelsang

With my new satellite dish I can enjoy the Laura Ingraham show in the original German.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In all, people were pretty incensed, and now all eyes are on James to see if he'll respond to Ingraham's comments.

I cannot wait for LeBron's response to Laura Ingraham's ignorance.
Zak Keefer @zkeefer

I cannot wait for LeBron's response to Laura Ingraham's ignorance.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With TVAndMovies

Advertisement