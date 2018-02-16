People Are Dragging A Fox News Anchor Who Told LeBron James To "Shut Up And Dribble"

Share On more Share On more

People on Twitter are calling out Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham, accusing her of making racist remarks toward NBA star LeBron James during a segment on Thursday evening.

"NBA superstar LeBron James is talking politics again, and this time it's R-rated," Ingraham began, speaking in a sarcastic tone. "Here's his barely intelligible, not to mention ungrammatical, take on President Trump in a new ESPN podcast."

"The number one job in America, the point of person, is someone who doesn't understand the people, and really don't give a fuck about the people," Lebron said in the clip talking about the president. "But wait, there's more gripping insight," Ingraham added before launching into the clip once more.

James, Durant, and Champion then began to address their feelings on racist comments the president has made in the past.

"I feel like our team, as country, is not ran by a great coach," Durant said.

"It's not even a surprise when he says something. It's, like, laughable, and it's scary," James added.

"I shouldn't be numb to your racist comments," Champion said, agreeing with the NBA players. "I shouldn't be numb to your behavior."