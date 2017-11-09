"Star Wars" Is Getting An Entirely New Trilogy And Cast Of Characters

Share On more Share On more

Lucasfilm on Thursday announced that Rian Johnson, director of the forthcoming film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, will be at the helm of a new trilogy for the franchise.

Lucasfilm made clear that the new trilogy will be separate from the Skywalker-driven films that have become classics in the series.

"Johnson will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored," the studio said.

No release dates have been set for Johnson's films.

"He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said in a statement. "Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Johnson's first venture into a galaxy far, far away, opens in theaters on Dec. 15.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Disney, which owns Lucasfilm, for comment.

This post is developing and will be updated.