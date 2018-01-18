People Are Screaming After Kim Kardashian Shaded Lamar Odom When He Tried To Drag Khloé

The younger Kardashian sister and Odom were married from September 2009 until October 2016, but their relationship took a turn when rumors of her then-husband's alleged drug use and infidelity surfaced.

Their relationship became even more scrutinized when Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in 2015.

Samples of blood were taken to find out what was in Odom's blood at the time, and sex enhancers as well as cocaine were found at the scene of the incident.