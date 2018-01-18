 back to top
People Are Screaming After Kim Kardashian Shaded Lamar Odom When He Tried To Drag Khloé

"Not today, Satan." — Kim Kardashian, probably, maybe.

Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

After Kim Kardashian West celebrated the birth of her newborn daughter earlier this week, the mother of three proved Thursday she doesn't mess around when it comes to defending her family.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

It all started when Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband, told BET's Mancave he knew his marriage was over "when she was on her second or third NBA player.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
The younger Kardashian sister and Odom were married from September 2009 until October 2016, but their relationship took a turn when rumors of her then-husband's alleged drug use and infidelity surfaced.

Their relationship became even more scrutinized when Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in 2015.

Samples of blood were taken to find out what was in Odom's blood at the time, and sex enhancers as well as cocaine were found at the scene of the incident.

Not taking the "burn" directed at her sister lightly, Kardashian fired back, "Or second or third brothel."

Naturally, people lost their minds over Kim's retort, including the internet's most relatable supermodel, Chrissy Teigen.

@KimKardashian Gaht*. Gaht too excited
People could not believe the severity of the burn.

@KimKardashian
Wigs were ripped from scalps.

@KimKardashian END HIS ASSSSSS SIS!!!!!!
Kim was crowned a clapback queen.

@KimKardashian LSJSKSKSJ A CLAP BACK QUEEN
Folks were honestly just surprised that Kim really, truly went there.

@KimKardashian
And, yes, of course, people were ~shook~.

@KimKardashian Goddamn goddamn goddamn
As Khloé once tweeted, "Never go against THE Family."

Never go against THE Family
I have an ~inkling~ that Kim would agree.

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

