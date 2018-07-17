 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
Prime Day
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

Jude Law Opened Up About Dumbledore's Sexuality And Says "We're Not Going To Reveal Everything All At Once"

"Characters and their relationships will unfold naturally which I’m excited to reveal." 👀

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Jude Law has given Harry Potter fans a bit of insight as to how his character, young Albus Dumbledore, will be portrayed in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, specifically when it comes to the wizard's sexuality.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Tuesday, Law was asked how the magical headmaster's sexual orientation would be explored, especially considering that David Yates, director of Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald, has said the matter won't be "explicitly" addressed.

Dumbledore, according to Potter lore, once fell in love with Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who would go on to become a dark wizard. (Of course, Depp's casting has also drawn criticism, but J.K. Rowling is standing by the decision to keep the actor in the film.)

Law revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he had specifically asked Rowling if Dumbledore was gay. "But as with humans, your sexuality doesn’t necessarily define you," he said. "He’s multifaceted."

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Warner Bros.

Law said the movie is only the second film in the series, which is projected to have five films total, hinting that we'll learn more about Dumbledore's past as the series progresses.

"What you got to remember this is only the second Fantastic Beasts film in a series and what’s brilliant about Jo’s writing is how she reveals her characters, peels them to the heart over time," Law said. "You’re just getting to know Albus in this film, and there’s obviously a lot more to come."

It was big news when Rowling first revealed in 2007 that the famous headmaster was gay. But for many fans today, a passing reference to a character's sexuality isn't enough when it comes to representing diversity on screen.

If it isn’t obvious by now: Rowling said Dumbledore was gay those years ago purely to try and avoid backlash for not having enough diversity. She never said anything about it in the actual series, and now won’t again in fantastic beasts.
xavier @cemetrygerard

If it isn’t obvious by now: Rowling said Dumbledore was gay those years ago purely to try and avoid backlash for not having enough diversity. She never said anything about it in the actual series, and now won’t again in fantastic beasts.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

And in recent years, more people have criticized Rowling for the lack of diversity within the original series.

jk rowling's bullshit "diversity" - claims dumbledore's gay without including it in books or fb movies - claims to love black hermione yet only has like 3 minor black characters in the books - stereotypical POC in the books (aka Cho Chang the most generic asian name ever)
sophie PINNED @jaamespotter

jk rowling's bullshit "diversity" - claims dumbledore's gay without including it in books or fb movies - claims to love black hermione yet only has like 3 minor black characters in the books - stereotypical POC in the books (aka Cho Chang the most generic asian name ever)

Reply Retweet Favorite

"She'll tell you a character is gay when it suits her, but when she has a perfect opportunity to represent that character's sexuality properly she does everything she can to avoid it," one disappointed fan wrote earlier this year.

fuck jk rowling, she’ll tell you a character is gay when it suits her but when she has a perfect opportunity to represent that character’s sexuality properly she does everything she can to avoid it. fuck. that. shit.
oyanne @heyholtzmann

fuck jk rowling, she’ll tell you a character is gay when it suits her but when she has a perfect opportunity to represent that character’s sexuality properly she does everything she can to avoid it. fuck. that. shit.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Rowling decided that appearing progressive would appeal to her audience, so she flung a gay dart at the nearest possible character," another said.

dumbledore was never fucking gay. jk rowling decided that appearing progressive would appeal to her audeince, so she flung a gay dart at the nearest possible character. it should surprise no one that this flippant, throw away "representation" won't be shown on screen.
ryann @rebelsfinn

dumbledore was never fucking gay. jk rowling decided that appearing progressive would appeal to her audeince, so she flung a gay dart at the nearest possible character. it should surprise no one that this flippant, throw away "representation" won't be shown on screen.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And yet, there are some who believe Law will bring "some gay ass acting," as one user put it.

I know that JK. Rowling can’t make up her mind about Dumbledore being an openly gay character, but I can tell you now I can already feel Jude Law projecting some gay ass acting.
#PRICKLEYBITCH🌵 @tiafowles

I know that JK. Rowling can’t make up her mind about Dumbledore being an openly gay character, but I can tell you now I can already feel Jude Law projecting some gay ass acting.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Law told EW that audiences will be "just getting to know Albus in this film, and there's obviously a lot more to come."

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

"We learn a little about his past in the beginning of this film, and characters and their relationships will unfold naturally which I’m excited to reveal," he said. "But we’re not going to reveal everything all at once."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @fantasticbeastsmovie

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Omg It's Prime Day!

Advertisement

Connect With TVAndMovies

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App