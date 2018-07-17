Jude Law Opened Up About Dumbledore's Sexuality And Says "We're Not Going To Reveal Everything All At Once"

Jude Law has given Harry Potter fans a bit of insight as to how his character, young Albus Dumbledore, will be portrayed in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, specifically when it comes to the wizard's sexuality.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Tuesday, Law was asked how the magical headmaster's sexual orientation would be explored, especially considering that David Yates, director of Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald, has said the matter won't be "explicitly" addressed.

Dumbledore, according to Potter lore, once fell in love with Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who would go on to become a dark wizard. (Of course, Depp's casting has also drawn criticism, but J.K. Rowling is standing by the decision to keep the actor in the film.)