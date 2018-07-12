On Thursday, nominations for the 70th annual Emmy Awards were revealed and Netflix's reboot of Queer Eye nabbed four nods, including Outstanding Structured Reality Program.
The program was also nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, as well as Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program.
Grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness, reacting to the tremendous news, was overcome with emotion.
The Emmy nominations are a little sweeter for Van Ness, who, in addition to his work on Queer Eye, was nominated in the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series category for his work on Gay of Thrones, which he executive produces along with Ross Buran, Kate Lilly, Erin Gibson, and Matt Mazany.
Van Ness was filmed processing the news as Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski congratulated him. ❤️💛💚💜💙
"Oh my god," Van Ness said on Twitter, showing his gratitude. "I can't even."
And it wasn't just the Queer Eye gang who got emotional. Fans were feeling the love too.
Others were just as thrilled as the guys. Maybe even more so. "BITCH IM SOBBING INTO MY SHEETS I LOVE MY BABIES SO MUCH THIS IS EVERYTHING" said one highly enthused fan.
"It's what the gays deserve," another added.
Funnily enough, the new Queer Eye is following in its predecessor's footsteps in more ways than just format. The original show won an Emmy for Outstanding Reality Program in 2004.
Here's hoping the new crew does the same and snags a trophy!
