On Thursday, nominations for the 70th annual Emmy Awards were revealed and Netflix's reboot of Queer Eye nabbed four nods, including Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

The program was also nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, as well as Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program.

The Emmy nominations are a little sweeter for Van Ness, who, in addition to his work on Queer Eye, was nominated in the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series category for his work on Gay of Thrones, which he executive produces along with Ross Buran, Kate Lilly, Erin Gibson, and Matt Mazany.