HBO has been hacked, BuzzFeed News can confirm.

“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information," the network said in a statement. "We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold."

Entertainment Weekly was the first to report the news.

On Monday, CEO Richard Plepler sent an email to HBO employees:

Dear Colleagues,



As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming. Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us.



I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests. The efforts across multiple departments have been nothing short of herculean. It is a textbook example of quintessential HBO teamwork. The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of.



As has been the case with any challenge we have ever faced, I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully.



Richard

HBO has not revealed what was stolen or the amount of data accessed, despite reports that the hackers leaked a few episodes from the series Ballers, Room 104, and the script for next Sunday's Game of Thrones.

According to EW, an anonymous email was sent to some reporters on Sunday night, which read: "Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling."

This is not the first time HBO has been in this situation. The first four episodes of Game of Thrones' Season 5 leaked shortly before its premiere in 2015.

This story is developing and will be updated.

