Here Are All The Winners From The 2018 Grammy Awards

Album of the Year

Record of the Year

Song of the Year

The Breaker , Little Big Town

What Now? , Kevin Hart

Winner: The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas , Dave Chappelle

Best New Artist

“Something Just Like This,” the Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Winner: “Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man

Villains , Queens of the Stone Age

The Stories We Tell Ourselves , Nothing More

Winner: A Deeper Understanding , the War on Drugs

“Go to War,” Nothing More

“Blood in the Cut,” K. Flay

“Go to War,” Nothing More

Winner: “You Want It Darker,” Leonard Cohen

Everything Now , Arcade Fire

Winner: Sleep Well Beast , the National

“All the Way," Ledisi

“Laugh and Move On,” the Baylor Project

“I Could Use a Love Song,” Maren Morris

What Now , Sylvan Esso

Brand New Day , the Mavericks

Winner: The Nashville Sound , Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Moana: The Songs , Various artists

Hidden Figures: The Album , Various artists

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 , Various artists

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Stand Up For Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day feat. Common), from Marshall

“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), from La La Land

Winner: “How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), from Moana: The Songs

Producer of the Year, Nonclassical

Nobody But Me , Michael Bublé

What If , the Jerry Douglas Band

The Journey , the Baylor Project

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Winner: “Miles Beyond,” John McLaughlin, soloist; track from Live at Ronnie Scott’s by John McLaughlin & the 4th Dimension

“Can’t Remember Why,” Sara Caswell, soloist; track from Whispers on the Wind by Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge

“Dance of Shiva,” Billy Childs, soloist; track from Rebirth by Billy Childs

“Whisper Not,” Fred Hersch, soloist; track from Open Book by Fred Hersch

“Ilimba,” Chris Potter, soloist; track from The Dreamer is the Dream by Chris Pott