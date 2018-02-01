People Are Mad At Logan Paul Again For This Comment On Cardi B's Instagram

Share On more Share On more

Logan Paul is being called out publicly again, this time for a comment he left on the Instagram of rapper Cardi B.

The YouTuber is still recovering from a firestorm of criticism after he posted a video of a man who committed suicide in a Japanese forest earlier this year

Paul issued an apology for his video in early January, saying, "I've made a serious and continuous lapse in my judgment, and I don't expect to be forgiven."

"There's a lot of things I should've done differently, but I didn't. And for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry," Paul said.