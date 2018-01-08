"Big Little Lies" Absolutely Dominated At The Golden Globes Because Duh

HBO's Big Little Lies reigned supreme at Sunday's Golden Globes, beating out fierce competition in the television categories.

"This character that I played represents something that is the center of our conversation right now: abuse," Kidman said during her speech. "I do believe, and I hope, we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them."

During her speech, Dern also called for people to uplift survivors of abuse.

"I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth, but to promote restorative justice," she told the audience.

Fellow BLL actors Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley were also nominated in the best actress and best supporting actress categories, respectively.