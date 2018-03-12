 back to top
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Are Officially Doing An "On The Run II" Tour

It's actually official this time.

Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Beyoncé revealed via Instagram on Monday that she would be embarking with Jay-Z on another joint tour — On the Run II — which is set to begin in the UK on June 6.

Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase on March 19, according to a press release about the event.

The tour, which will be visiting 15 cities in the United Kingdom and 21 cities stateside, is being presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.

Anticipation for the tour, a follow-up to the power couple's 2014 outing, has been building since a snafu last week on Beyoncé's official Facebook page appeared to make the announcement prematurely.

Naturally, the mistake sent fans into a frenzy and many speculated that something would be happening soon — and they were right.

Beyoncé and Jay Z don’t just accidentally post tickets to a show early then delete. Something BIG is coming with that On The Run 2 tour 😍😍
Social reaction for the long-awaited announcement was very strong...especially for Beyoncé.

HAPPY BEYONCE IS GOING ON TOUR DAY EVERYONE
And though there was a fair amount of fans who'd hoped the tour would only feature Queen Bey herself...

When Jay start making noise on Beyoncé’s tour
...there were others who embraced that the couple would be performing together.

Beyoncé and jay z are coming
In fact, most people just joked about finding money to get tickets, because in the past, tickets for a Beyoncé or Jay-Z concert have been steep.

i’m happy Beyoncé is going on tour but why she gotta let jay z tag along #OTRII
I knew Beyoncé was plotting on my bank account, I knew it. On the Run II is here and I’m broke and about to be broker because she won’t let me live. https://t.co/a6hHXFU65l
gotta have "the beyoncé talk" with my parents today aka begging her to pay for my ticket
Check out the tour dates below:

European tour dates:

June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium — On sale March 23

June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park — On sale March 23

June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium — On sale March 23

June 15 London, UK London Stadium — On sale March 23

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena — On sale March 19

June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium — On sale March 19

June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena — On sale March 23

June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion — On sale March 19

June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy — On sale March 23

July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion — On sale March 19

July 06 Milan, IT San Siro — On sale March 19

July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico — On sale March 19

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium — On sale March 19

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France — On sale March 19

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera — On sale March 19

North American tour dates:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium — On sale March 19

July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field — On sale March 19

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field — On sale March 19

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field — On sale March 19

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field — On sale March 19

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field — On sale March 19

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome — On sale March 19

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl — On sale March 19

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium — On sale March 19

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place — On sale March 19

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

