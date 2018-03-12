Beyoncé And Jay-Z Are Officially Doing An "On The Run II" Tour

Share On more Share On more

Beyoncé revealed via Instagram on Monday that she would be embarking with Jay-Z on another joint tour — On the Run II — which is set to begin in the UK on June 6.

Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase on March 19, according to a press release about the event.

The tour, which will be visiting 15 cities in the United Kingdom and 21 cities stateside, is being presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.