Arnold Schwarzenegger Reportedly Underwent Emergency Open-Heart Surgery And Is Now In Stable Condition

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the body builder turned actor turned politician, reportedly underwent emergency heart surgery on Thursday.



TMZ reported that Schwarzenegger, 70, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a catheter valve replacement, an experimental procedure that resulted in complications.



When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the hospital told BuzzFeed News they could not confirm or deny if the entertainer had been admitted.



Schwarzenegger is said to now be in stable condition, though the emergency open-heart procedure that was conducted after the valve replacement reportedly lasted several hours.



When he was 49, Schwarzenegger underwent a procedure to have a congenitally defective aortic valve replaced.



"Choosing to undergo open-heart surgery when I never felt sick was the hardest decision I've ever made," Schwarzenegger said in a statement at the time. "I can now look forward to a long, healthy life with my family."



BuzzFeed News has reached out to Schwarzenegger's representatives for additional information.

