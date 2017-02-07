A Guy Proposed To His Girlfriend In Front Of Celine Dion And Her Face Was Priceless

1. Meet Nick Janevski and Austin McMillan. They’re both 24 years old, and they live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Courtesy of Austin McMillan

Janevki works at the Mirage Casino in Vegas doing corporate wellness and McMillan is about to open a restaurant with her family. The couple has been dating for six months and McMillan told BuzzFeed News that they met at the gym they both go to, courtesy of her cousin’s girlfriend who introduced the two.

McMillan said that from the time the two began dating, they hung out every single day during the first month of getting to know each other, and soon they both “kinda knew that this was it.”