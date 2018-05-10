BTW Malaysia Just Low-Key Had The Craziest Election Result In Its History

A coalition led by 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad won Malaysia's fiercely contested general election on Wednesday, defeating the sitting Prime Minister Najib Razak's ruling party in a turn that has shocked political analysts and financial markets.

The stunning victory marks a surprise return to political power for Mahathir, who switched sides in Malaysian politics after serving as the country's authoritarian leader from 1981 to 2003. A former small-town doctor, he has been credited with modernizing Malaysia's economy, while ruling the country with an iron fist.

It's a historic election in Malaysia, where the ruling coalition has been in power for 61 years, since the country won independence from Britain.

In the lead up to the vote, Mahathir's supporters had complained that Najib enjoyed clear advantages, including benefiting from heavily gerrymandered electoral districts. Critics also argued that new laws targeting "fake news" were actually aimed at curtailing critical speech about Najib.

But Mahathir managed to prevail with voters from ethnic Chinese and Indian minority groups as well as in urban areas. What's more, his coalition peeled off votes in the ruling party's strongholds.

Mahathir also buried the hatchet with another former protege-turned-nemesis, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who is currently serving a prison sentence over a highly controversial conviction for sodomy. His sodomy conviction — which marks the second time he has served time for sodomy charges — has been widely criticized as politically-motivated.

Anwar, who still officially leads the Pakatan Rakyat, or People's Alliance had thrown his support behind Mahathir in Wednesday's election.