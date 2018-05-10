BTW Malaysia Just Low-Key Had The Craziest Election Result In Its History

A coalition led by 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad won Malaysia's fiercely contested general election on Wednesday, defeating the sitting Prime Minister Najib Razak's ruling party in a turn that has shocked political analysts and financial markets.
The stunning victory marks a surprise return to political power for Mahathir, who switched sides in Malaysian politics after serving as the country's authoritarian leader from 1981 to 2003. A former small-town doctor, he has been credited with modernizing Malaysia's economy, while ruling the country with an iron fist.
It's a historic election in Malaysia, where the ruling coalition has been in power for 61 years, since the country won independence from Britain.
In the lead up to the vote, Mahathir's supporters had complained that Najib enjoyed clear advantages, including benefiting from heavily gerrymandered electoral districts. Critics also argued that new laws targeting "fake news" were actually aimed at curtailing critical speech about Najib.
But Mahathir managed to prevail with voters from ethnic Chinese and Indian minority groups as well as in urban areas. What's more, his coalition peeled off votes in the ruling party's strongholds.
Mahathir also buried the hatchet with another former protege-turned-nemesis, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who is currently serving a prison sentence over a highly controversial conviction for sodomy. His sodomy conviction — which marks the second time he has served time for sodomy charges — has been widely criticized as politically-motivated.
Anwar, who still officially leads the Pakatan Rakyat, or People's Alliance had thrown his support behind Mahathir in Wednesday's election.
On election day, opposition politicians and aides said their phones were inundated with spam calls — as many as two calls a minute — from numbers they did not recognize.
“It’s preventing candidates and activists from coordinating, from sharing relevant information. Some of them have expressed that they’d rather turn their phone off the turn to stop the incessant calls,” said Melody Patry, Advocacy Director at international non-profit Access Now.
Najib and politicians from the ruling coalition also said they had been targeted by the calls, the majority of which came from the US.
Najib leads the Barisan Nasional, or National Coalition, which along with its direct predecessor has ruled Malaysia since it won independence in 1957.
But he has become embroiled in a massive corruption scandal involving the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. The US is among several countries that are investigating billions of dollars allegedly stolen from the fund and used to purchase assets overseas. Najib says he has done nothing wrong.
In the Malaysian system, the party or coalition that wins a majority of parliament's 222 seats fields the winning candidate for prime minister. Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope, coalition took 113 seats while Najib's alliance won only 79 seats.
Mahathir told reporters Wednesday that he isn't out for revenge on Najib.
“What we want is to restore the rule of law,” he said.
Kevin Collier contributed additional reporting to this story.
