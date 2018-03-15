United Airlines Sent A Dog Bound For Kansas City To Japan

After the flight from Houston to New York, Castano pulled the dog out of the overhead and discovered Kokito had died.

The dog's owner, Catalina Castano, was traveling with her 11-year-old daughter and 2-month-old son, when a flight attendant told her she had to place the pet carrier — with Kokito inside — into an overhead bin.

United Airlines has faced an onslaught of criticism over its treatment of animals this week, after admitting that a flight attendant forced the owner of 10-month-old French bulldog, Kokit, into an overhead bin, where it suffocated to death during a three-hour flight.

"We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them," United said in a statement. "We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again."

The airline called the puppy's death "a tragic accident that should never have occurred."

But the airline had to apologize again Wednesday, after a 10-year-old German shepherd heading to Kansas City, Missouri, was instead sent across the Pacific Ocean to Japan.

"We apologized for this mistake and are following up with the vendor kennel where they were kept overnight to understand what happened."

"An error occurred during connections in Denver and we have notified our customers that their pets arrived safely and will arrange to return the pets to them as soon as possible," United said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News.

She told OregonLive.com she "burst into tears" when she realized her dog was missing. It turned out the Great Dane was supposed to go to Japan and the two dogs had somehow been mixed up.

"I don’t know if he’s going to be able to sustain this flight, because he is a 10-year-old dog, and he’s never been on a flight before," she told KCTV5 . "I honestly don’t know if he’s going to survive this flight."

Still, Swindle said she is concerned about how her dog will handle yet another unexpectedly long flight.

United is now flying the German shepherd back to the United States, with a special human escort.

Even before these recent incidents, United has had a notoriously bad record for its handling of animals on flights.

In the last three years, the company has had the worst record of animal deaths out of any US airline carriers, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

In 2017, 24 animals died on airplane flights, one was lost, and 15 were injured, according to the agency's data. More than 75% of those incidents occurred on United's flights.

The previous year, United reported nine animal deaths and 14 injuries. Delta, which had the second worst record, reported five deaths and five injuries.

United reported that these animals died mostly from natural causes, such as heart failure, arteriosclerosis, and respiratory failure. Animals also had "self-inflected injuries," often described as coming from scratching or chewing at their crates, according to the airline.

For most of the 2016 incidents, United accepted no responsibility and said no corrective action was necessary, except in the case of an 11-week-old Maltese puppy, who was injured when a flight agent attempted to modify its crate while the animal was still inside.

"Reviewing proper procedure to secure kennel ties with agent," United wrote about the incident.

