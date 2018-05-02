Toxic Ingredients In Sunscreen Are Killing Coral Reefs And Hawaii May Become The First State To Ban Them

Hawaii is set to become the first state in the US to ban the sale of sunscreen chemicals that are toxic to coral reefs and marine life.



A bill to ban the sale of sunscreens containing two types of chemicals toxic to the ocean was passed by the Hawaii state legislature on Tuesday and will now go to the governor's office for his signature. If signed, the ban would start in 2021.

Oxybenzone and octinoxate are destroying the ocean around the world, according to scientists whose research has shown that the chemicals break down coral by leaching it of nutrients and disrupt the development of fish and marine life, like sea urchins and algae.



About 14,000 tons of sunscreen lotion ends up in coral reefs around the world each year, according to a study published in 2015 in the Archives of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology. The highest concentrations of sunscreen were found in tourist-filled beaches, like many found in Hawaii and the US Virgin Islands.



In Hawaii, a study conducted by the non-profit Haereticus Environmental Laboratory at the iconic snorkeling spot Hanauma Bay last year found that the nearly 2,600 average daily visitors left about 412 pounds of sunscreen in the ocean. The damaging effects of sunscreen can occur in concentrations as low as 62 parts per trillion, which is equivalent to one drop of oxybenzone in six Olympic-size swimming pools.

