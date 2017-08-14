Three People Are Dead After Being Shot "At A Very Close Range" At An Auto Race

"We don't know if our suspect is still here," Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said in a press conference late Sunday night at the Great Lakes Dragaway, where the victims and suspect had been attending "Larry's Fun Fest." Fox6 Now reported that the area has now been evacuated.

Three men were shot and killed "at a very close range" at an auto race track in Wisconsin Sunday, in a bizarre case the left local officials with few answers about a motive for the shooting or what had happened to the killer.

The sheriff also said law enforcement do not know who the suspect was or what his motive might be for killing the three black men, whom Beth described as being in their 30s and from Aurora, Illinois.



Beth said they did believe the suspect was a black man and had a black vehicle, but described other details about the murder as "sketchy."

"We're not aware of what caused this," Beth said. He added they didn't know of any prior altercations or if any of the men knew each other. He also did not know what weapon was used in the crime.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at Larry's Fun Fest, which is billed as a large drag racing event in Wisconsin in its tenth year, according to a Facebook invite. The event drew 5,000 people from Milwaukee, Chicago and other areas, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said that authorities are hoping to talk with witnesses and look through video footage.



"This is pretty distressing," Beth said. "There's a lot of families out."

Local and state law enforcement, fire departments, and other emergency responders were on the scene to assist.

