This Image Of A Black Officer Protecting White Supremacists In Charlottesville Was Actually Posted In July

BuzzFeed News reached out to Kimberly Payne Hawk for more information. A follow-up article from KTVU reporter Frank Somerville said Hawk had been getting harassed by "mean, angry people" after the image went viral.

"On Monday, I saw a photo from the KKK rally that moved me and I posted it," Hawk told KTVU. "I do not care about the rude comments towards me, but I am becoming quite irritated at the attacks on our local police officer."

"He is getting attacked for being an African American police officer who was protecting the free speech rights of the klan and I am getting accused of being a supporter of racism because my sister is a police officer," Hawk added.