This Image Of A Black Officer Protecting White Supremacists In Charlottesville Was Actually Posted In July

An image being shared online that people are claiming shows a black police officer guarding Saturday's white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was actually posted in July.
Tim Hogan, who worked for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and is now the National Press Secretary for a Washington, DC, nonprofit, also shared the image on Saturday with the caption "a picture worth a thousand words." It garnered over 30,000 likes before he deleted the original Tweet and acknowledged the image was posted in July.
One of the earliest uploads of the image to Twitter is from July 9 by Chris Magnus, police chief of Tucson, Arizona.
Someone also uploaded the image to Facebook on July 10 and identified the cop as Officer Nash.
There was another white supremacist rally in Charlottesville on July 8, 2017, which the image likely came from.
Emancipation Park, formerly known as Lee Park, is the site of a controversial Confederate statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, which the local government has debated removing and has become the site of white supremacists rallies and counter protests.
In May, the park was also the site of an infamous torch-wielding protest, which was attended by more than 100 people.
But it’s not the first time there’s been an example of a black cop helping a white supremacist at a rally. A photo went viral in 2015 that shows South Carolina Police Chief Leroy Smith helping an overheated white supremacist.
As people online pointed out, there are enough white supremacists, Ku Klux Klan, and neo-Nazi rallies that it's easy enough to pull these pictures form past events, but this particular picture is not from Saturday's rally.
