This Image Of A Black Officer Protecting White Supremacists In Charlottesville Was Actually Posted In July

People are claiming the photo shows a black police officer protecting Ku Klux Klan members at Saturday's rally, but it's actually from a different white supremacist protest.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
An image being shared online that people are claiming shows a black police officer guarding Saturday's white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was actually posted in July.

This tweet from Saturday that already has over 50,000 shares includes a picture of a black cop standing in front a white supremacist rally and incorrectly claims it's from Saturday's rally.
Tim Hogan, who worked for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and is now the National Press Secretary for a Washington, DC, nonprofit, also shared the image on Saturday with the caption "a picture worth a thousand words." It garnered over 30,000 likes before he deleted the original Tweet and acknowledged the image was posted in July.

One of the earliest uploads of the image to Twitter is from July 9 by Chris Magnus, police chief of Tucson, Arizona.

His post got a little more than 100 shares. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Magnus for more information about the source of the image.
Someone also uploaded the image to Facebook on July 10 and identified the cop as Officer Nash.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Kimberly Payne Hawk for more information. A follow-up article from KTVU reporter Frank Somerville said Hawk had been getting harassed by "mean, angry people" after the image went viral. "On Monday, I saw a photo from the KKK rally that moved me and I posted it," Hawk told KTVU. "I do not care about the rude comments towards me, but I am becoming quite irritated at the attacks on our local police officer.""He is getting attacked for being an African American police officer who was protecting the free speech rights of the klan and I am getting accused of being a supporter of racism because my sister is a police officer," Hawk added.
"On Monday, I saw a photo from the KKK rally that moved me and I posted it," Hawk told KTVU. "I do not care about the rude comments towards me, but I am becoming quite irritated at the attacks on our local police officer."

"He is getting attacked for being an African American police officer who was protecting the free speech rights of the klan and I am getting accused of being a supporter of racism because my sister is a police officer," Hawk added.

There was another white supremacist rally in Charlottesville on July 8, 2017, which the image likely came from.

Emancipation Park, formerly known as Lee Park, is the site of a controversial Confederate statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, which the local government has debated removing and has become the site of white supremacists rallies and counter protests.

More than a thousand people descended on Charlottesville to counter-protest the July 8 rally, which drew about 50 Ku Klux Klan members. Police used tear gas on the crowd, and 22 people were arrested, USA Today reported.
In May, the park was also the site of an infamous torch-wielding protest, which was attended by more than 100 people.

#YouWillNotReplaceUs
#YouWillNotReplaceUs

But it’s not the first time there’s been an example of a black cop helping a white supremacist at a rally. A photo went viral in 2015 that shows South Carolina Police Chief Leroy Smith helping an overheated white supremacist.

not an uncommon example of humanity in SC: Leroy Smith helps white supremacist to shelter &amp; water as heat bears down.
not an uncommon example of humanity in SC: Leroy Smith helps white supremacist to shelter &amp; water as heat bears down.

The picture is by Associated Press photographer Rod Godfrey.

As people online pointed out, there are enough white supremacists, Ku Klux Klan, and neo-Nazi rallies that it's easy enough to pull these pictures form past events, but this particular picture is not from Saturday's rally.

There's enough Klan rallies to go around that you can attribute dates and events correctly OR you can sharebait hustle your way to virality.
There's enough Klan rallies to go around that you can attribute dates and events correctly OR you can sharebait hustle your way to virality.

