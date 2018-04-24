 back to top
This Is What We Know About Alek Minassian, The Suspect In The Toronto Van Attack

Authorities say the 25-year-old plowed through crowds on one of the busiest streets in Toronto, killing at least 10 people and injuring another 15.

Posted on
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian was identified by officials Monday as the suspect in a van attack that killed at least 10 people on a crowded Toronto street.

Minassian, who is from Richmond Hill, Ontario, was apprehended shortly after the deadly incident. Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said that the carnage appeared to be deliberate, although officials said that they do not yet know the motive for the attack. Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale has said that &quot;no national security connection&quot; has been identified in regards to the incident.
LinkedIn / Via linkedin.com

MEDIA ADVISORY: Alek Minassian, 25 -He will appear in court Tuesday, April 24, 2018 -10 am at 1000 Finch Avenue West court -Information on charges to be released at that time ^dh
Toronto Police OPS @TPSOperations

A LinkedIn account for someone with the same name identifies Minassian as a student at Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology in Ontario, beginning in 2011.

BuzzFeed News contacted Seneca College for more information but has not yet received a response.
linkedin / Via linkedin.com

Following Monday's attack, the president of Seneca College, David Agnew, tweeted that the school "is monitoring the tragic incident," noting that members of the community are "heavy users" of the north Toronto transit hub where the attack took place.

@SenecaCollege is monitoring the tragic incident at Yonge &amp; Finch today - our community is a heavy user of that public transit hub. Our thoughts are with all affected.
David Agnew @SenecaPresident

It appears that Minassian was enrolled with Seneca’s Centre for Development of Open Technology (CDOT), which focuses on developing open-source software.

Multiple projects at Seneca&#x27;s CDOT, dated from 2013 to 2018, listed Minassian as a team member. Those projects included a Google Play app called Toronto Green Parking Advisor, which was launched in 2014 and is described as a way &quot;to search for parking locations in Toronto near a given address.&quot; Minassian also appears to have worked on an open-source software project at the school titled &quot;Mobile Medical Device Integration,&quot; which is described as &quot;a personal health record system which was created to give patients the freedom to see their medical records.&quot;A classmate of Minassian&#x27;s at Seneca College, who asked to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News that the suspect &quot;was just a weird and awkward person. But extremely smart.&quot; Still, the classmate said he &quot;couldn&#x27;t imagine him doing something like this.&quot; &quot;He was extremely bright, and I presumed had a bright future ahead of him due to his immense amount of experience,&quot; the student said. &quot;He was easily one of the best students in the class I had him in.&quot;The classmate said that Minassian had sent him a message on April 19, after completing the last course needed to graduate. &quot;Finally finished college. Fuck you all and good riddance,&quot; Minassian wrote, according to the classmate. The student said that the program he and Minassian were enrolled in usually takes between three and four years to complete, but said he believed that the suspect had been at the school since 2011 because he had switched programs and was working full-time as a software developer.
CDOT / Via play.google.com

Multiple projects at Seneca's CDOT, dated from 2013 to 2018, listed Minassian as a team member. Those projects included a Google Play app called Toronto Green Parking Advisor, which was launched in 2014 and is described as a way "to search for parking locations in Toronto near a given address."

Minassian also appears to have worked on an open-source software project at the school titled "Mobile Medical Device Integration," which is described as "a personal health record system which was created to give patients the freedom to see their medical records."

A classmate of Minassian's at Seneca College, who asked to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News that the suspect "was just a weird and awkward person. But extremely smart."

Still, the classmate said he "couldn't imagine him doing something like this."

"He was extremely bright, and I presumed had a bright future ahead of him due to his immense amount of experience," the student said. "He was easily one of the best students in the class I had him in."

The classmate said that Minassian had sent him a message on April 19, after completing the last course needed to graduate.

"Finally finished college. Fuck you all and good riddance," Minassian wrote, according to the classmate.

The student said that the program he and Minassian were enrolled in usually takes between three and four years to complete, but said he believed that the suspect had been at the school since 2011 because he had switched programs and was working full-time as a software developer.

Tara Goel, who said she was a classmate of Minassian's in primary school, told BuzzFeed News that as a child he often had outbursts, tantrums, and other behavioral problems.

Tara Goel

Goel said that she and her twin sister, Shannon, attended school with Minassian from day care until they were about 10 years old.

"He had tantrums all the time and would hit people," she said, recalling his behavior at Sixteenth Avenue Public School in Richmond Hill, Ontario. "He had a lot of behavioral issues and had someone there with him making sure he wouldn't get into trouble."

Still, Goel said her friends and other former classmates were stunned by Monday's incident, and "freaked out when we saw it was him." Goel confirmed that Minassian studied at Seneca College, though she says she lost touch with him after they graduated from primary school.

"He was an angry kid," she said. "But you still never believe this could happen."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

