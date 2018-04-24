This Is What We Know About Alek Minassian, The Suspect In The Toronto Van Attack

A 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian was identified by officials Monday as the suspect in a van attack that killed at least 10 people on a crowded Toronto street.
A LinkedIn account for someone with the same name identifies Minassian as a student at Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology in Ontario, beginning in 2011.
Following Monday's attack, the president of Seneca College, David Agnew, tweeted that the school "is monitoring the tragic incident," noting that members of the community are "heavy users" of the north Toronto transit hub where the attack took place.
It appears that Minassian was enrolled with Seneca’s Centre for Development of Open Technology (CDOT), which focuses on developing open-source software.
Tara Goel, who said she was a classmate of Minassian's in primary school, told BuzzFeed News that as a child he often had outbursts, tantrums, and other behavioral problems.
Goel said that she and her twin sister, Shannon, attended school with Minassian from day care until they were about 10 years old.
"He had tantrums all the time and would hit people," she said, recalling his behavior at Sixteenth Avenue Public School in Richmond Hill, Ontario. "He had a lot of behavioral issues and had someone there with him making sure he wouldn't get into trouble."
Still, Goel said her friends and other former classmates were stunned by Monday's incident, and "freaked out when we saw it was him." Goel confirmed that Minassian studied at Seneca College, though she says she lost touch with him after they graduated from primary school.
"He was an angry kid," she said. "But you still never believe this could happen."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.