 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

These Are The Victims Of The Violence In Charlottesville, Virginia

A white supremacist rally turned deadly on Saturday after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist demonstrators, killing one, and injuring at least 19 others. Later, a helicopter crashed nearby, killing two state police officers.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

At least three people died on Saturday as violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Paul J. Richards / AFP / Getty Images

Two state police officers died as they were trying to help with public safety when their helicopter crashed into a wooded area. A third person, who has not yet been identified, died when a car drove into a crowd on anti-racist protesters.

A helicopter just crashed in #Charlottesville what on earth is going on, praying it wasn't fatal
Emma Eisner @em_eisner

A helicopter just crashed in #Charlottesville what on earth is going on, praying it wasn't fatal

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lieutenant H Jay Cullen, 48, of Midlothian, Virginia, was one of the victims who died in the helicopter crash, officials said.

Via Facebook: VirginiaStatePolice

He was a 1994 graduate of the Virginia State Police Academy, and first joined the Virginia State Police Aviation Unit in 1999, according to a statement issued by Virginia State Police. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

This image of Cullen is from a 1995 Associated Press report on speed limits.
Via youtube.com

This image of Cullen is from a 1995 Associated Press report on speed limits.

The other victim was identified as Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton, Virginia. Both men died at the scene.

Via Facebook: VirginiaStatePolice

Bates would've turned 41 on Sunday, the state police said in its statement. He graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in August 2004, and transferred to the Aviation Unit as a trooper-pilot in July. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

This image was shared by HOVA Flight Services in 2016 and says it shows Berke Bates (left) earning his Private Pilot Certificate with his examiner.
Via Facebook: FlyHOVA

This image was shared by HOVA Flight Services in 2016 and says it shows Berke Bates (left) earning his Private Pilot Certificate with his examiner.

“Our state police and law enforcement family at-large are mourning this tragic outcome to an already challenging day,” Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent, said in the statement. “Lieutenant Cullen was a highly-respected professional aviator and Trooper-Pilot Bates was a welcome addition to the Aviation Unit, after a distinguished assignment as a special agent with our Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Their deaths are a tremendous loss to our agency and the Commonwealth.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. There is no indication of foul play, officials said.

Virginia Governor Tells White Supremacists To "Go Home" After 3 People Die In Violence

https://www.buzzfeed.com/mbvd/virginia-governor-tells-white-nationalists-to-go-home-after?utm_term=.ygqp4BEV3#.udJJQPBpo

Live Updates: Death Toll Tied To White Nationalist Rally In Virginia Rises To Three

https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeednews/charlottesville-unite-the-right?utm_term=.eyl8yEZkA#.bwM1k7mZM

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App