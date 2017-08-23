The US Navy Is Firing An Admiral After Fourth Collision This Year

The US Navy plans to dismiss the commander of the fleet that has suffered four collisions this year, including two fatal ones, officials told the Wall Street Journal.



Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, the three-star commander of the US Seventh Fleet in Yokosuka, Japan, will be relieved on Wednesday.

The news comes after the USS John S McCain collided with a merchant vessel near Singapore early Monday, and left several men dead. It's still not clear if all 10 missing from the ship are deceased, but some bodies were recovered Tuesday.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Navy for more information about the dismissal. A Department of Defense spokesman said it was a "Navy personnel matter" when contacted and declined to comment further.



Aucoin was planning to retire soon, but the firing is in accordances with the Navy's policy of public accountability, by which they dismiss commanders or ship captains as soon as they lose confidence in their leadership.

