Michigan State University Is Under Investigation For How It Handled The Doctor Who Sexually Abused Gymnasts For Decades

The National Collegiate Athletic Association has sent a letter of inquiry into how Michigan State University handled the case of Larry Nassar, the doctor who sexually assaulted scores of female athletes he treated both at the college and on the United States national gymnastics team.



"The NCAA has sent a letter of inquiry to Michigan State University regarding potential NCAA rules violations related to the assaults Larry Nassar perpetrated against girls and young women, including some student-athletes at Michigan State," the NCAA said in a statement to BuzzFeed News Tuesday night. "We will have no further comment at this time."



More than 140 gymnasts and other athletes have come forward this month to read statements at a sentencing hearing for Nassar, who has pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct for molesting young athletes under the guise of medical treatment. He has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges in July.

Nassar worked for almost 30 years as a sports doctor for Michigan State University and for the USA Gymnastics team. Texas authorities said earlier on Tuesday that it is investigating the former USA Gymnastics training center, Karolyi Ranch for its involvement with Nassar.



In addition to members of the USA Gymnastics team, several former MSU athletes from the school's gymnastics, volleyball, rowing, softball and track and field programs have spoken at Nassar's hearing, detailing their own stories of his abuse.



As the regulatory body for intercollegiate athletics, the NCAA oversees sports programs at more that 1,000 institutions. Its bylaws state that "it is the responsibility of each member institution to protect the health of and provide a safe environment for each of its participating student-athletes."

MSU did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the NCAA's letter.



An investigation published by the Detroit News last week reported that at least 14 MSU officials were told about Nassar's sexual misconduct and eight women at the school who reported he abused them. According to the report, former MSU women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was told by a 16-year-old high school student in 1997 that Nassar had sexually assaulted her — almost 20 years before he was fired from the school and put on trial.

Klages retired last year amid a wave of allegations against Nassar. She declined to be interviewed by the Detroit News.