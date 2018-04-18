The CIA Director Mike Pompeo Secretly Traveled To North Korea And Met With Kim Jong Un

Share On more Share On more

CIA Director Mike Pompeo secretly traveled to North Korea over Easter weekend and met with the rogue nation's leader Kim Jong Un to set up a meeting with President Trump, according to multiple reports.

Asked to confirm the clandestine trip, which was first reported by the Washington Post, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, "The administration does not comment on the CIA Director’s travel."

President Trump seemed to allude to the meeting Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, telling reporters, "we’ve had talks at the highest level" with North Korea.

Asked if he had spoken directly to Kim, Trump said, "Let’s leave it short of that. We’ve had talks at the highest level. It’s going well. We’ll see what happens."

Pompeo became director of the CIA in January last year, after he was nominated to the position by Trump. Last month, Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and nominated Pompeo to serve as his replacement. Pompeo has not yet been confirmed.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.