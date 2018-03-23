Hundreds Of Protesters Delayed An NBA Game After Sacramento Police Shot An Unarmed Black Man

Hundreds of protesters incensed by the recent police shooting of an unarmed black man marched through the streets of Sacramento on Thursday, forcing the shut down of a major interstate at rush hour and blocking admission to an NBA game.
Demonstrators marched from Sacramento City Hall to the Golden 1 Center, where they blocked thousands of ticket holders from entering the arena, delaying the Kings vs Atlanta Hawks game.
The protest came a day after police released video of officers fatally shooting 22-year-old Stephon Clark in his backyard. Officers said they thought Clark had a gun, but no weapon was found at the scene.
The protest started at City Hall in the afternoon, where demonstrators chanted and held signs, including a Black Lives Matter banner. They called for the arrest of the two officers involved in the shooting and to see the police chief.
"A phone is not a gun," protesters chanted.
The protest then moved to Interstate 5 — the main artery linking Northern and Southern California — at the height of rush hour.
The protest temporarily shut down the freeway at the height of rush hour, snarling traffic.
Then around 6 p.m., protesters descended on the arena.
Protesters were heard chanting "What's his name? Stephon Clark!" as they surrounded the Golden 1 Center.
Arena doors were blocked by protesters and the start of the NBA game was delayed at least 20 minutes.
Sacramento police announced no one else would be allowed in the arena and refunds would be offered "at a later time."
Sacramento Police spokesperson Vance Chandler told BuzzFeed News that there were no injuries or arrests. A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, which handles the Interstate 5, also said that there were no arrests.
The team released its own statement confirming that they would refund ticket holders who could not get in.
The Sacramento Bee reported few fans were sitting in their seats when the game started. They were invited to sit closer to the game and offered free drinks and snacks.
Barbara Mitchell, a Kings season ticket holder who was unable to enter the arena, told the Sacramento Bee she wasn't upset about the protest.
"I am appalled by what happened to the young man," Mitchell said. "It was a travesty. So as much as I love basketball, it’s OK. I’m not angry. I admire them for taking the time to protest an injustice."
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.