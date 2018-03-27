Larry Nassar's Former Boss At Michigan State University Has Been Arrested

A former dean at Michigan State University has been arrested amid an investigation into the school's handling of allegations against Larry Nassar, a former MSU doctor convicted of sexually abusing dozens of female patients.



William Strampel, 70, has been booked at the Ingham County Jail in Michigan, and will be arraigned Tuesday, Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told BuzzFeed News.

A former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Strampel was Nassar's boss at MSU, and oversaw the implementation of new protocols after a Title IX investigation into the sports medicine doctor's conduct.

Nassar was sentenced in January to serve between 40 and 175 years in prison, after more than a hundred women detailed how he had assaulted them while working at MSU and as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics.

The case sparked outrage over how Nassar's abusive behavior was able to continue for decades. During the sentencing hearing, some women who were abused by Nassar said they reported it to university officials, but nothing was done to stop his abusive behavior.

The Title IX investigation cleared Nassar of wrongdoing in 2014, and he continued seeing patients until the summer of 2016, when more victims came forward.