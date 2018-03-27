Larry Nassar's Former Boss At Michigan State University Has Been Arrested

A former dean at Michigan State University has been arrested amid an investigation into the school's handling of allegations against Larry Nassar, a former MSU doctor convicted of sexually abusing dozens of female patients.
William Strampel, 70, has been booked at the Ingham County Jail in Michigan, and will be arraigned Tuesday, Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told BuzzFeed News.
A former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Strampel was Nassar's boss at MSU, and oversaw the implementation of new protocols after a Title IX investigation into the sports medicine doctor's conduct.
Nassar was sentenced in January to serve between 40 and 175 years in prison, after more than a hundred women detailed how he had assaulted them while working at MSU and as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics.
The case sparked outrage over how Nassar's abusive behavior was able to continue for decades. During the sentencing hearing, some women who were abused by Nassar said they reported it to university officials, but nothing was done to stop his abusive behavior.
The Title IX investigation cleared Nassar of wrongdoing in 2014, and he continued seeing patients until the summer of 2016, when more victims came forward.
Earlier this year, state and federal investigators launched probes into whether MSU violated the law in its handling of reports of Nassar's sexual assaults.
BuzzFeed News reached out to the Michigan attorney general's office for comment on Strampel's arrest but did not immediately receive a response. State prosecutors will reportedly hold a press conference Tuesday to provide updates on their investigation.
Strampel worked at MSU from 1999 until December, when he took a leave of absence for medical reasons, the university said. As well as being a dean, he was the lead medical director of MSU HealthTeam, according to the school's website.
A Wall Street Journal report this month revealed that Strampel told students and school officials in the fall of 2016 that he did not believe the women accusing Nassar of abuse.
"Patients lie to get doctors in trouble. And we’re seeing that right now in the news with this Nassar stuff," Strampel reportedly said in a 2016 meeting, a written account of which was obtained by the Journal. "I don’t think any of these women were actually assaulted by Larry, but Larry didn’t learn that lesson and didn’t have a chaperone in the room, so now they see an opening and they can take advantage of him.”
MSU officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News on Monday.
133 People Publicly Confronted The Doctor Who Sexually Abused Young Women. Here Are Their Most Powerful Quotes.
buzzfeed.com
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.