"Pay Trump Bribes Here" Was Projected Across The Entrance Of Trump's DC Hotel

Photos of a large light projection were shared online late Monday night showing protest messages sprawled across the front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, including one that read "Pay Trump Brides Here" with an arrow pointing to the hotel's entrance.



"It was about 10 minutes before the security came," Robin Bell, the social justice artist behind the projections, told BuzzFeed News. "They blocked the projector."



Bell said he has outfitted a "projection van, so we pulled up and did it." But one security guard came up to the projector and "walked right up to the lens."

Witnesses who saw the video projection shared photos online of projections saying "Emoluments Welcome" with an "Open 24 Hour" motel sign. Another photo showed the text of the Emoluments Clause, a part of the Constitution that watchdog groups have said blocks Trump-owned businesses from accepting payments from foreign governments.

Bell said he chose to show flags in his projection of "the countries we know for sure are paying Trump money." A video taken by Bell and his team shows flags for Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia, and Russia waving in the installation.

