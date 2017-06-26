Ohio Government Websites Allegedly Hacked And Vandalized By Pro-ISIS Teens

Team System Dz apparently hacked numerous sites, including several government websites in Ohio,. The websites all displayed the same message as the governor's site.

The attack affected a range of websites Sunday, including the official sites for Ohio Governor John Kasich, the Ohio Department of Medicaid, the Ohio First Lady's office, and at least five other state agencies. The websites for the town of Brookhaven, New York, and Maryland's Howard County were also affected, according to the Associated Press.

"You will be held accountable Trump," the message read, "you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries."

Visitors to several US government websites Sunday were greeted with a black screen and a message claiming the sites had been taken over by pro-ISIS hackers.

In recent years, "System Dz" has carried out far-reaching hacking sprees on local governments, vandalizing websites in places like Richland County, Wisconsin and Aberdeen, Scotland.

The website Cryptosphere, which tracks global hacking news, refers to Team System Dz as a "pro-ISIS hacker crew" and says it is likely a group of teenagers based in Algeria. The site has listed thousands of possible Team System Dz attacks.

Cryptosphere first reported on the group in 2014, when it took down over 200 websites, including the site for the student union at the University of New Brunswick in Canada, making national headlines. Though these were described as "low-level hacks" on easy targets, the group was able to gain attention by going after many websites at the same time, though the attack inflicted no lasting damage on the sites.

The following year, Team System Dz started going after government sites, hacking several municipal websites in Richland County, Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff's Department told the Wisconsin State Journal at the time that no sensitive information or data was accessed.

Earlier this year, the group targeted the Aberdeen City Council in Scotland. The council said no personal or financial data was on the website, the BBC reported.