Ohio Government Websites Allegedly Hacked And Vandalized By Pro-ISIS Teens

A number of government websites, including that of Ohio Governor John Kasich, were hacked on Sunday, displaying what appeared to be ISIS propaganda.

Posted on
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Visitors to several US government websites Sunday were greeted with a black screen and a message claiming the sites had been taken over by pro-ISIS hackers.

In recent years, "System Dz" has carried out far-reaching hacking sprees on local governments, vandalizing websites in places like Richland County, Wisconsin and Aberdeen, Scotland.

The website Cryptosphere, which tracks global hacking news, refers to Team System Dz as a "pro-ISIS hacker crew" and says it is likely a group of teenagers based in Algeria. The site has listed thousands of possible Team System Dz attacks.

Cryptosphere first reported on the group in 2014, when it took down over 200 websites, including the site for the student union at the University of New Brunswick in Canada, making national headlines. Though these were described as "low-level hacks" on easy targets, the group was able to gain attention by going after many websites at the same time, though the attack inflicted no lasting damage on the sites.

The following year, Team System Dz started going after government sites, hacking several municipal websites in Richland County, Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff's Department told the Wisconsin State Journal at the time that no sensitive information or data was accessed.

Earlier this year, the group targeted the Aberdeen City Council in Scotland. The council said no personal or financial data was on the website, the BBC reported.

Officials in Ohio confirmed the cyber attacks Sunday, and said they were investigating how the hackers were able to gain access to the state websites.

The hack appeared to occur sometime around 11 a.m. Sunday morning, Tom Hoyt, chief communications officer for the Department of Administrative Services, told the AP. “All affected servers have been taken offline and we are investigating how these hackers were able to deface these websites,” Hoyt said. “We also are working with law enforcement to better understand what happened.”By Sunday night, Kasich's website appeared to be running again, although many other Ohio sites, as well as the Brookhaven and Howard County websites remained down.It was not immediately clear what, if any, impact the attacks had on government operations. BuzzFeed News has reached out to officials in Ohio, Brookhaven, and Howard County for more information.
Alex Brandon / AP

The hack appeared to occur sometime around 11 a.m. Sunday morning, Tom Hoyt, chief communications officer for the Department of Administrative Services, told the AP.

“All affected servers have been taken offline and we are investigating how these hackers were able to deface these websites,” Hoyt said. “We also are working with law enforcement to better understand what happened.”

By Sunday night, Kasich's website appeared to be running again, although many other Ohio sites, as well as the Brookhaven and Howard County websites remained down.

It was not immediately clear what, if any, impact the attacks had on government operations. BuzzFeed News has reached out to officials in Ohio, Brookhaven, and Howard County for more information.

Howard County posted on Facebook that they were aware of the hack and that it would be resolved shortly.

View this post on Facebook

Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel, a 2018 Republican Senate, had a harsher response. "Wake up freedom-loving Americans," he tweeted Sunday. "Radical Islam infiltrating the heartland."

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

