A Man Has Been Charged With A Hate Crime After Going On A Racist Tirade Against A Woman For Her Puerto Rico Shirt

A man who was filmed yelling and getting in the face of a woman for wearing a shirt with Puerto Rico's flag has been charged with a felony hate crime.

Timothy Trybus, 62, berated 24-year-old Mia Irizarry in June while she was setting up for a birthday party in a Chicago park and wearing the shirt.



"You should not be wearing that in the United States of America," Trybus said of her shirt. "Are you a citizen? Are you a United States citizen?"



Irizarry asks Trybus to leave her alone and then asks nearby Cook County Forest Preserves Officer Patrick Connor for help, but he ignores her plea.