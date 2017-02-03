Get Our News App
Kellyanne Conway Cited A Fake "Bowling Green Massacre" And People Freaked Out

President Trump’s adviser defended his refugee ban by apparently referring to an “alternative fact.”

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. President Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said in an interview Thursday night that Trump’s refugee ban was justifiable because of the “Bowling Green Massacre.” The only problem: no such massacre ever occurred.

youtube.com

Conway referenced the “massacre” in an interview with Chris Matthews on MSNBC’s Hardball, claiming “most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

“I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” Conway said. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

3. People on social media were quick to point out that there wasn’t any media coverage of the “Bowling Green Massacre” because it never happened.

While it wasn’t known what Conway was referring to, she may have been pointing to a 2011 incident involving two Iraqi nationals who lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The pair was indicted for allegedly carrying out improvised explosive device (IED) attacks against US troops in Iraq. But there is no indication that the two men committed any violent offenses in Kentucky.

Obama did review vetting procedures of refugees coming from Iraq after the arrests of the men, but there was no ban.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what Conway meant.

5. People took to social media to express how upset they were that Trump’s administration was referencing a fake massacre, while ignoring terrorist attacks that really did happen.

In 2012, the Oak Creek massacre was committed by a white supremacist who fatally shot six people and injured four others at a Sikh Temple in Wisconsin.

6. They pointed out Conway had to use a fake massacre as her example, because a refugee has never carried out a fatal terror attack in the US.

There haven't been ANY attacks by refugees, so sociopath Kellyanne Conway *literally made one up* it's called the "Bowling Green Massacre!"

— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff)

7. Others also wondered why Matthews didn’t question Conway on the “Bowling Green Massacre.”

She literally just made up a “Bowling Green Massacre.” Lucky for her, the interview was with Chris Matthews, so, no… https://t.co/nI51DvCBXx

— Ben Serrurier (@bserrurier)

8. But they used Google and learned it was a haunted house!

Out of curiosity, I googled “Bowling Green massacre” and was directed to a now-closed haunted house. https://t.co/PqvphJZpbH

— Zach Lowe (@zlowe)

9. And then lots of jokes came.

I'll never remember where I was when I first heard about the Bowling Green Massacre.

— David Waldman (@KagroX)

10. OK, Bowling Green Massacre probably would make a good band name.

If your anti-trump punk band has been searching for a name you could do a lot worse than Bowling Green Massacre

— Sex Killerson (@StuntBirdArmy)

11. Never forget this green bowling ball!

Please RT this photo as a reminder of those we lost in the Bowling Green Massacre. #NeverForget

— Fox Base Alpha (@jeffthelad)

12. Remember the victims!

.@KellyannePolls THANK YOU for speaking out about the #BowlingGreenMassacre which killed my dear beloved mother (pi… https://t.co/eYEw5RVhAM

— Cole Escola (@ColeEscola)

13. RIP Bigfoot.

Remember the victims of the Bowling Green Massacre: Bigfoot The Loch Ness Monster Santa Claus The Boogey Man and far too many Leprechauns.

— Scott Rüegg (@scottruegg)

14. Let’s have a moment of silence for facts, truth, and reality.

Let's have a moment of silence for the tragic victims of the Bowling Green massacre - Facts, Truth, and Reality. May they rest in peace.

— Rebecca Cohen (@GynoStar)

15. Some people started crowdfunding for the fake victims.

For every RT this tweet gets I will personally donate one imaginary dollar to the victims of the Bowling Green Massacre.

— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski)

16. While others said that they would always remember where they were when the “massacre” occurred.

*takes a long drag off cigarette* ay, lads. i remember the bowling green massacre as if it were just made up today.

— Alex Alvarez (@soalexgoes)

17. And of course, there had to be a few Frederick Douglass references.

At least Frederick Douglass survived the Bowling Green Massacre.

— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck)

18. Thank god for that time machine.

the reason you've never heard of the Bowling Green Massacre is because Frederick Douglass did an amazing job, went back in time to stop it

— Charles Bergquist (@cbquist)

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
