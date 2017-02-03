Kellyanne Conway Cited A Fake "Bowling Green Massacre" And People Freaked Out

1. President Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said in an interview Thursday night that Trump’s refugee ban was justifiable because of the “Bowling Green Massacre.” The only problem: no such massacre ever occurred.
Conway referenced the “massacre” in an interview with Chris Matthews on MSNBC’s Hardball, claiming “most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”
“I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” Conway said. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”
3. People on social media were quick to point out that there wasn’t any media coverage of the “Bowling Green Massacre” because it never happened.
While it wasn’t known what Conway was referring to, she may have been pointing to a 2011 incident involving two Iraqi nationals who lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The pair was indicted for allegedly carrying out improvised explosive device (IED) attacks against US troops in Iraq. But there is no indication that the two men committed any violent offenses in Kentucky.
Obama did review vetting procedures of refugees coming from Iraq after the arrests of the men, but there was no ban.
The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what Conway meant.
5. People took to social media to express how upset they were that Trump’s administration was referencing a fake massacre, while ignoring terrorist attacks that really did happen.
Unlike Bowling Green, the Oak Creek massacre did take place & the Trump Republicans have never decried the white supremacist terror attack.— Anil Dash (@anildash)
In 2012, the Oak Creek massacre was committed by a white supremacist who fatally shot six people and injured four others at a Sikh Temple in Wisconsin.
6. They pointed out Conway had to use a fake massacre as her example, because a refugee has never carried out a fatal terror attack in the US.
7. Others also wondered why Matthews didn’t question Conway on the “Bowling Green Massacre.”
8. But they used Google and learned it was a haunted house!
9. And then lots of jokes came.
10. OK, Bowling Green Massacre probably would make a good band name.
11. Never forget this green bowling ball!
12. Remember the victims!
13. RIP Bigfoot.
14. Let’s have a moment of silence for facts, truth, and reality.
15. Some people started crowdfunding for the fake victims.
16. While others said that they would always remember where they were when the “massacre” occurred.
17. And of course, there had to be a few Frederick Douglass references.
18. Thank god for that time machine.
- Hundreds of US residents are still trapped by Trump's executive immigration orders, fueling a bitter battle between civil rights attorneys and border patrol agents.
- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is dropping out of Donald Trump's economic advisory panel after backlash among customers led to the "Delete Uber" hashtag.
- Over 1,000 Yemeni shop owners in New York City went on strike and closed their doors today to protest President Trump's travel ban.
- Pharmaceutical company Kaléo has hiked the price up for Evizio by 600 percent. It's the only drug available on the market that stops opioid overdoses 💊