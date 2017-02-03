Kellyanne Conway Cited A Fake "Bowling Green Massacre" And People Freaked Out

While it wasn’t known what Conway was referring to, she may have been pointing to a 2011 incident involving two Iraqi nationals who lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The pair was indicted for allegedly carrying out improvised explosive device (IED) attacks against US troops in Iraq. But there is no indication that the two men committed any violent offenses in Kentucky.

Obama did review vetting procedures of refugees coming from Iraq after the arrests of the men, but there was no ban.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what Conway meant.