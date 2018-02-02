Identical Twin Found Not Guilty Of Murder In Hawaii Cliff Crash That Killed Her Sister

Share On more Share On more

Rescuers work to extricate the two women from the SUV that drove off a cliff in Maui in May 2016.

Alexandria Duval was driving an SUV on the waterfall-filled Hana Highway on Maui when she drove off a 200-foot cliff and killed her identical twin sister, who was in the passenger seat.

A judge found Alexandria Duval not guilty of killing her sister, Anastasia, in 2016.

A 39-year-old woman accused of killing her identical twin sister by deliberately driving off a 200-foot cliff in Hawaii has been acquitted of second-degree murder.

Duval's defense attorney, Birney Bervar, argued it was a tragic accident. Maui deputy prosecuting attorney Emlyn Higa said Duval "intentionally or knowingly" drove off the cliff, ABC News reported.



Witnesses testified that they heard the twins "arguing" and that the passenger was pulling the driver's hair as they fought in the car on the windy road before the accident.

The twins moved to Hawaii in 2015 after running a popular yoga studio in Florida called Twin Power Yoga and changing their names from Alison and Ann Dadow.

After the crash, Alexandria Duval was arrested, but a judge order her released saying there was not enough evidence to support a second-degree murder charge.

Later that year, a grand jury in Hawaii indicted Duval and she was arrested in Albany, New York.

Duval had waived the option to have a jury trial. Judge Peter Cahill handed down the verdict Thursday.

Maui Prosecuting Attorney John Kim told the Associated Press he's disappointed with the verdict.



"The facts clearly show it was at least reckless behavior," Kim said.

