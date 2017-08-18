People Have Mixed Feelings About Chuck E. Cheese Disbanding Its Animatronic Band

Chuck E. Cheese on Thursday announced that it will be getting rid of its legendary animatronic band at some locations, and possibly tall of them.

"The kids stopped looking at the animatronics years and years ago, and they would wait for the live Chuck E. to come out," Leverton said about the decision to break up the animatronic band.

The company is also going to do some redecorating, with open kitchens and toned-down colors, CBS News reported. The changes fit with the pizza chain's new menu, which features wraps and gluten-free and thin-crust options.

The company will start by redesigning just seven stores in San Antonio, Texas, and in the Kansas City, Missouri, area.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Chuck E. Cheese for more details about the changes.

Leverton told CBS News he wasn't sure what would happen to the remaining 500-plus stores and their animatronic bands, but he had a "strong hypothesis" that the company would be shifting its focus to people in costumes.