Human Remains Found In Search For Four Men Who Went Missing Last Week

The body of one of the four young men who went missing in Pennsylvania last week has been discovered and identified by authorities, police said Wednesday.

Speaking at a midnight press conference, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said that the remains of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro were found in a "grave" that was more than 12-feet deep, located on a large farm north of Philadelphia. Finocchiaro went missing last Friday along with 22-year-old Mark Sturgis and 21-year-old Tom Meo. A fourth young man, 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick, has been missing since last Wednesday.

"There are additional human remains inside that grave, so this painstaking process will go on. We're not done yet," Weintraub said. "This is a homicide — make no mistake about it. We just don't know how many homicides."

The "grave," he added, was found by cadaver dogs, he said. "I don’t understand the science behind it," Weintraub said, "but those dogs could smell these poor boys twelve-and-a-half feet below the ground."

Weintraub did not say how Finocchiaro was killed, or if the other three missing young men are believed to be among the bodies found. Police said some or all of the missing men appeared to know each other, but the nature of their relationships, and the circumstances surrounding their disappearances, remain unclear.

The discovery is a bleak development in the investigation, which prompted a massive search effort across the suburban Philadelphia county. Since Saturday, the effort, aided by the FBI, has focused largely on a 90-acre farm in Solebury Township, where authorities have used dogs, ATVs, and heavy construction equipment to dig up evidence.

"We're going to see this investigation to the end," Weintraub said, "We're going to bring each and everyone of these's lost boys homes to their families, one way or another."



Earlier on Wednesday, a 20-year-old whose parents own the farm was named as a “person of interest” in the case, and charged with stealing a car that belonged to Meo, one the missing men. The man, Cosmo DiNardo, had been arrested on Monday, on an unrelated weapons charge, but was released the following day after his father posted 10% of his $1 million bond.