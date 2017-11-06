Here's Everything We Know So Far About The Alleged Texas Church Shooter

At least 26 people were killed after a gunman opened fire during a Sunday service at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The victims' ages range from 5 to 72-years-old, officials said.

The gunman was identified by multiple media outlets as 26-year-old Devin P. Kelley, who was found dead inside his vehicle after it went off the road while being pursued by authorities. It was not immediately clear how he died.

Here's what we know about the suspect:

Records show Kelley served in the US Air Force from 2010 until his discharge in 2014. According to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek, he served in Logistics Readiness at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.

In 2012, Kelley was court-martialed for assaulting his spouse and their child. He received a Bad Conduct Discharge, as well as a year of confinement in a military prison and was reduced to the lowest rank in the Air Force.

A Bad Conduct Charge would have forced him to forfeit all of his veterans' benefits, but he would not have been banned under federal law from buying a gun.

A LinkedIn account that appears to belong to Kelley states that he was in the Air Force for four years — from 2009 to 2013 — and claims that he taught a bible study class in the summer of 2013 at the First Baptist Church Kingsville in Texas. BuzzFeed News reached out to the Kingsville church for more information.

The LinkedIn page also states that Kelley graduated from New Braunfels High School in 2009, which a former classmate, Arnold Cerda, confirmed to BuzzFeed News. Cerda said he remembered playing football with Kelley in middle school, but in high school he "changed" and dressed in black.

Comal County Court records show he had four traffic-related citations. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Comal County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety for more information.