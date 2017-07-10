Police Officer Shoots Two Family Dogs In Disturbing Facebook Video

A Minneapolis woman posted a video to Facebook that appears to show a police officer shooting her two dogs.

A Minneapolis women posted a home surveillance video to Facebook on Saturday that appears to show a police officer shooting her two dogs after responding to a home burglary alarm.

According to the woman, Jennifer LeMay, one of the dogs was shot in the jaw, and the other in the side, face, and shoulder. Both survived the shooting, LeMay said in follow up Facebook posts Sunday. The silent video posted to Facebook shows a police officer in the backyard of a home, before going off-camera for a moment as he apparently steps towards the home. The officer is then seen walking backwards and away from a white-and-brown dog, who meanders towards the officer while his tail is wagging.

The dog, who LeMay identified as Ciroc, appears to be about 10 feet away from the officer, when he fires his gun. The dog seems to fall down and then get up and run away. A black dog, identified as Rocko, then runs in view of the camera and the officer shoots several times before the dog flees. After about 20 seconds, with no dogs visible, the officer turns around and climbs over the fence.



In a statement Sunday, the Minneapolis Police Department said that it is aware of the shooting, and that officers have reached out to LeMay. “Anytime an officer discharges their firearm in the line of duty there is an investigation that is completed by the Minneapolis Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit,” the statement said. “We are in the process of reviewing the video posted online, as well as the officer’s body camera video.” BuzzFeed News reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department and LeMay for additional details, but did not immediately hear back.

Police responded to LeMay's home after her daughters, ages 13 and 18, accidentally set off the home security alarm, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Two officers showed up about 20 minutes later, LeMay told the Star Tribune. Neither officer knocked on the door, she said, and one of the officers instead jumped over a 7-foot fence in the backyard. LeMay added that her two daughters witnessed the entire incident from the house. Expressing her anger at the incident on Facebook, LeMay wrote that she would get "justice for my kids." "There is no penny or dollar value," she wrote in all caps, for "what these babies mean to my family."

LeMay also told the Star Tribune that the dogs are emotional support animals that were prescribed by a physician to her two sons, who suffer from severe anxiety. After the shooting, LeMay said, another officer knocked on the front door, and told the family that "animal control" was on the way to the house. As a result, she said, the family delayed taking the dogs to the vet, LeMay claimed, eventually taking the two animals to an emergency veterinarian when the city officials never arrived.

Ciroc, who was shot in the jaw, underwent surgery, according to the Star Tribune, while Rocko was shot in the side, face and shoulder. According to LeMay, the dogs have already racked up thousand of dollars in medical bills, and will require additional surgeries and care. A crowd funding site was launched Sunday to help pay for the pets' surgery and rehabilitation. Police use of force against dogs has been a longstanding issue across the country, and even prompted the Department of Justice to conduct a study and devote educational resources to the subject.

