Beloved Hippo, Gustavito, Dies After Brutal Beating In El Salvador Zoo

Raul Arias / Via Flickr: raubianconeri ID: 10615936

Police in El Salvador said they are investigating the “cowardly and inhumane attack” at the National Zoological Park that led to death of the beloved hippo Gustavito on Sunday.



The 15-year-old hippo suffered “multiple blows on different parts of the body” from “blunt and sharp objects” in an attack Tuesday night, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement, according to CNN.

The next day, staff noticed that Gustavito was hiding underwater in his pool and refusing to eat. It took veterinarians until Thursday to examine the animal, since he wouldn’t leave the water, and they discovered he was covered with bruises and puncture wounds, Zoo Director Vladen Henríquez said at a news conference, according to the Associated Press.

Zoo officials tried to save the animal with around-the-clock care, but he died from his injuries on Sunday. The zoo said a necropsy would be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Los médicos veterinarios del Parque Zoológico Nacional siguen trabajando 24/7 para mejorar la salud del hipopótamo… https://t.co/M58KYmJdkE — Noticias 4Visión (@noticias4vision) ID: 10615965

Zoo officials said someone likely entered the animal’s enclosure at night and beat him with “blunt and sharp objects” — rocks and pieces of metal were found in the area.

Henríquez said Gustavito had wounds on his feet and in his cheeks that could have been caused by an ice pick.



“There were injuries inside his mouth,” probably inflicted “when the animal tried to defend himself,” Henríquez said, according to CNN.



The cruel nature of the attack stood out even in a country accustomed to violence — this year alone, an average of 10 people have been killed everyday. The beating is also surprising considering how powerful and aggressive hippos are, with males like Gustavito weighing an average 3,000 pounds.

Gustavito was born in Guatemala and brought to El Salvador 13 years ago, becoming a popular attraction at the zoo.

Jose Cabezas / Reuters ID: 10615901

Salvadorans expressed an outpouring of love for Gustavito, leaving flowers outside the gate of the national zoo, which is closed into further notice, and held candles and prayer vigils.



On social media, people wrote messages to Gustavitio using the hashtag #TodosSomosGustavito, which means “We’re all Gustavito.”

#TodosSomosGustavito @SECULTURASV — Drivas...✌ (@drivasgarcia) This message connects the hippo’s death with the ongoing violence in the country, with Gustavito looking at an outline of the country and asking, “Why are you like this?” ID: 10615841





Whoever did this has to pay. My heart goes out to you and your keepers; may you rest in peace. #Gustavito… https://t.co/XAf7l2tRDp — Gigi Perla (@gigiips22) ID: 10615850

Que gente sin corazón cómo se atreven hacerle daño a un pobre animalito #Gustavito 😞 — Alexander (@Alexander2324lf) “People without a heart how dare they hurt a poor little animal #Gustavito” ID: 10615948

#Gustavito 😔 — Guadalupe Taura (@oigasebien) “Here we are better” ID: 10615957